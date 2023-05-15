Work on Mumbai’s ambitious Coastal Road project is in full swing – Check latest update here

The construction work on Mumbai‘s ambitious Coastal Road Project is in full swing. The project is being constructed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Presently, 73.5 percent of the work on the project has been completed.

Renaming of Coastal Road:-

On Sunday, the Maharashtra government decided to change the name of this prestigious road project. Now, it will be known as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj road. The name has been changed to mark the 366th birth anniversary of Sambhaji Maharaj, the eldest son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Coastal Road – Lifeline of Mumbai:-

The coastal road is the lifeline of India’s financial capital. The road is being constructed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). It will connect the Marine Drive area in south Mumbai to Kandivali, a western suburb, via the existing Bandra Worli Sea Link comprising a combination of reclamation, tunnels, bridges, flyovers, elevated roads, interchanges, sea wall or break wall etc.

Construction details:-

The Mumbai Coastal Road Project is being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 12,721 crore. The work of the 10.58 km long road has been divided in three packages – (a) Priyadarshini Park to Baroda Palace, (b) Baroda Palace to Worli End of Bandra Worli Sea Link, and (c) Princess Street Flyover to Priyadarshini Park. A total of eight lanes will be there (4+4). The project will also have underground parking spaces for the vehicles.

Significance:-

On completion, this ambitious road will decongest the existing road and will also ease the city’s northbound traffic. This will provide an alternate North-South Trunk route for the people of Mumbai. This will also enhance the environment and lead to sustainable development of much needed recreational spaces. This road will have dedicated lanes for time saving. The coastal road project will help in strengthening the economy and also create employment opportunities.