A massive Rs 3,540-crore outer ring road project taking shape around Jabalpur is expected to significantly reduce urban congestion while creating a faster transport corridor linking key routes towards Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra.

Spread across nearly 114 km, the four-lane Greenfield highway is being developed as the Jabalpur Outer Ring Road and includes a 750-metre bridge over the Narmada River. The corridor will connect Jabalpur Airport with surrounding regions including Barela, Shahpura, Bhatauni, Kushner and Amjhar.

The project has been divided into five packages for phased execution — Barela to Manegaon (16 km), Manegaon to NH-45 (20 km), NH-45 to Kushner (36 km), Kushner to Amjhar (24 km) and Amjhar to Barela (17 km). Officials said different sections will open gradually over this year and next year.

Once operational, the corridor is expected to divert heavy through-traffic away from crowded city roads, reducing travel time, easing pressure on urban routes and improving freight movement across central India.

Through traffic to bypass Jabalpur city

The high-speed corridor is being designed to allow vehicles travelling towards neighbouring states to bypass the city entirely instead of entering congested urban stretches.

Officials say this will improve logistics efficiency while also lowering fuel consumption and reducing delays caused by traffic bottlenecks inside Jabalpur.

The city has witnessed increasing transport pressure over the years due to rapid urbanisation, industrial growth and rising freight movement. Long travel times and traffic congestion had become a daily challenge for commuters, transporters and farmers transporting produce to markets.

For many residents in surrounding rural areas, the project is already beginning to show early benefits.

“The Jabalpur Outer Ring Road, currently under construction, is going to benefit us a lot,” says Mahendra, a farmer. “Earlier, we had to travel through the city where traffic jams caused long delays for us. But now vehicles can bypass the city itself with the Outer Ring Road being developed. We have already started seeing its benefits while using some parts of Package 1 (Barela to Manegaon), which are open. The completed sections are making travel much easier for us.”

Farmers and transporters expect major time savings

Local transporters and farmers say the corridor could directly improve livelihoods by reducing delivery delays and fuel expenses.

“We regularly transport goods from farms to markets and shops. Earlier, all vehicles had to pass through the city, causing heavy delays and financial losses. Once the Ring Road is completed, we will be able to directly transport our produce from the fields to the mandi more easily. Earlier, delays of 3–4 hours were common but now that time too will be saved,” says Ram Kumar, another farmer.

Officials believe the project will also strengthen movement of agricultural produce and industrial goods between districts in the Mahakaushal region.

The improved road connectivity is expected to benefit towns and surrounding regions including Barela, Manegaon, Kushner, Amjhar, Patan, Sihora, Shahpura, Adhartal and Garha.

Tourism connectivity to receive major boost

The corridor is also expected to improve access to several important tourism and pilgrimage destinations in Madhya Pradesh.

Tourist sites such as Bhedaghat, Dhuandhar Falls and Kanha National Park are likely to witness easier connectivity through the outer ring road network.

Officials said the project will also improve travel towards Amarkantak, the origin point of the Narmada River and a major pilgrimage destination.

A key highlight of the project is the extradosed bridge being constructed across the Narmada River in Package 2. Authorities said the structure is expected to emerge as a landmark engineering project for the region.

Project includes bridges, flyovers and ROBs

The five project packages collectively include around 14 major bridges, 37 minor bridges, three flyovers, four railway overbridges, 12 vehicular underpasses, 23 light vehicular underpasses, two elevated stretches, three overpasses and nearly 332 culverts.

Officials say the corridor is being designed not only as a bypass road but also as a long-term growth corridor supporting trade, logistics and industrial expansion across central India.

The project is also expected to generate direct and indirect employment opportunities while improving connectivity to industrial zones, warehousing centres and logistics parks.

Focus on green infrastructure and sustainability

Authorities said sustainability measures are also being incorporated into the project’s construction strategy.

Nearly four million metric tonnes of fly ash are being utilised in construction as part of industrial waste management efforts, while plantation drives, green belts and advanced drainage systems are planned alongside the corridor.

Officials believe the outer ring road could eventually emerge as one of the most significant infrastructure projects in the Mahakaushal region by improving regional mobility, strengthening tourism and accelerating economic activity around Jabalpur.