Delhi’s newly opened Barapullah Phase-III elevated road is facing severe congestion, with the Delhi Traffic Police now seeking changes to the point where the new stretch merges with the existing Barapullah corridor near Sundial Park.

A joint inspection by senior traffic police and Public Works Department (PWD) officials on October 1 found issues with the road geometry and traffic flow at the merger point. A drone survey also captured the traffic build-up, prompting the police to ask the PWD to urgently redesign the merger, according to PTI.

Why is redesigning required?

The merger point near Sundial Park is creating a bottleneck because multiple traffic streams come together before entering a narrower section of the existing Barapullah corridor. The Phase-III flyover has three lanes, but these merge into a two-lane section, limiting the space available for vehicles.

Traffic from the Sundial side towards Sarai Kale Khan and Ring Road also joins the corridor at the same point. In addition, three lanes of traffic from the Ashram and DND side merge into the existing corridor, bringing several streams of vehicles together at one location, PTI reported.

The alignment of the merger is also adding to the problem. The new flyover meets the existing corridor through a relatively sharp or rectangular alignment rather than a smoother curve. According to the Delhi traffic police, this creates an abrupt merge and slows the movement of vehicles.

Google Maps fails to show congestion, adding to traffic

Apart from the road-design issues, Delhi Police said another factor is adding to the traffic build-up.

In an official traffic alert, the police said traffic towards Barapullah and Ring Road from Noida Link Road and Mayur Vihar Phase-I was heavy and slow-moving.

⚠️ TRAFFIC ALERT 📍 Location: Barapulla Phase-III Elevated Road towards Barapulla/Ring Road from Noida Link Road/Mayur Vihar Phase-I. 📱 Cause: Congestion on Barapulla Phase-III is not being reflected on Google Maps, due to which commuters are continuing to use this route. This has resulted in heavy traffic and a bottleneck at Barapulla Junction. 🚧 Traffic Impact: Traffic towards Barapulla/Ring Road is heavy and slow-moving. 👮 Action Taken: Traffic from Barapulla Phase-III is being diverted towards NH-24/DND to regulate traffic and ease congestion. 🚦 Advisory: Commuters are advised to avoid the affected stretch and use alternate routes via NH-24/DND. 👮 Traffic personnel are present at the spot and regulating traffic movement. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) October 7, 2026

Police said the congestion on Barapullah Phase-III was not being reflected on Google Maps. As a result, commuters continued to use the route, adding more traffic to the bottleneck at Barapullah Junction.

Traffic diverted towards NH-24, DND

To manage the congestion, traffic from Barapullah Phase-III is being diverted towards NH-24 and DND, Delhi Police said.

Commuters have also been advised to avoid the affected stretch and use alternate routes via NH-24 and DND. Traffic personnel are present at the spot and regulating movement, according to the traffic alert.