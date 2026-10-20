NHAI Toll Plaza Feedback Feature: National Highway commuters can now rate their experiences at toll plazas and bring in light service-related concerns through the Rajamargyatra mobile app.

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has introduced a new ‘Toll Plaza Feedback’ feature, allowing motorists to share ratings, choose relevant feedback options and add remarks about their toll plaza experience.

As per the PIB October 19, 2026 official release, the initiative aims to enhance services at National Highway toll plazas by encouraging direct feedback from road users. The feature is available on the Rajmargyatra app for Android and iOS devices. NHAI expects that the feedback will help to find out service-related issues and areas where improvements may be needed.

Who can use the toll plaza feedback feature?

The facility is available to all Rajmargyatra app users, including those who do not have a FASTag Annual Pass. However, FASTag Annual Pass users have an additional way to access the feedback facility.

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As per NHAI, Annual Pass holders will get a notification through the Rajmargyatra app the moment they cross a National Highway toll plaza, inviting them to share their experience. All Rajmargyatra app users, including FASTag Annual Pass holders, can also access the ‘Toll Plaza Feedback’ feature directly from the app menu.

The facility allows users to submit feedback about toll plazas without relying solely on notifications.

How to submit toll plaza feedback on Rajmargyatra app?

NHAI has also shown the feedback submission process through an official video. Motorists can follow these steps:

Step 1: Download or open the Rajmargyatra app on an Android or iOS device.

Step 2: If you are a FASTag Annual Pass user, click on the notification received after crossing a National Highway toll plaza. Another way for any Rajmargyatra user is to open the ‘Toll Plaza Feedback’ option from the app’s menu.

Step 3: Rate your experience by using the available options like Excellent, Good or Okay.

Step 4: Select the feedback options that best describe your toll plaza experience.

Step 5: Users can also add remarks if they want to provide additional details or highlight a particular concern.

Step 6: Click on ‘Submit Feedback’ to complete the process.

The remarks section is optional, allowing motorists to provide additional information if they wish.

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What happens after submitting feedback?

As per the NHAI’s official video, the feedback submitted through the Rajmargyatra app is forwarded to the concerned authority. The video further explains that the facility aims to support faster resolution of issues and help track reported concerns until they are addressed.

The PIB also states that the feature will assist NHAI in identifying and monitoring toll plazas where service improvements are necessary. However, the official announcement does not specify a fixed timeline for solving the individual concerns.

All about NHAI’s new feature

The initiative is part of NHAI’s efforts to encourage public participation in enhancing services across the National Highway network. By collecting feedback directly from motorists, the authority intends to better understand user experiences and identify areas needing attention.

The facility also provides highway users with a way to communicate their experiences after crossing toll plazas. NHAI has encourage commuters to actively use the feature and share their feedback through the Rajmargyatra app.