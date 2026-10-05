Road infrastructure in West Bengal’s Birbhum district is set to see a major improvement, with key highway stretches planned for strengthening and widening.

The work is expected to improve road conditions and make movement easier for people and goods across the district. The upgrade is also aimed at addressing traffic-related issues and improving safety on the roads.

Better highway infrastructure could make regular journeys more comfortable while supporting movement between different parts of the district.

Rs 508.66 cr approved for two highway stretches

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari shared on X that Rs 508.66 crore has been approved for strengthening and selective widening of NH-14 and NH-114 in Birbhum district.

Together, the projects will cover 148.30 km of national highways. The work on NH-14 will cover 91.90 km between Bhimgarh and Nalhati via Mallarpur, while another 56.40 km of NH-114 will be improved between Surul Village and Mallarpur.

The focus will be on strengthening the existing road stretches and widening selected portions to improve their capacity and condition.

NH-14: Bhimgarh to Nalhati route to be improved

The longer stretch under the plan is on NH-14, covering 91.90 km from Bhimgarh to Nalhati through Mallarpur.

The highway serves traffic moving between villages and towns in the district. Strengthening the road and widening selected sections is expected to help vehicles move more smoothly, particularly on portions that experience heavier traffic.

The improved route could also make it easier for commercial vehicles to travel between local markets and other economic centres in the region.

NH-114 to connect Surul Village and Mallarpur

The project also includes 56.40 km of NH-114, running from Surul Village to Mallarpur.

The stretch is used by people travelling between settlements in and around Birbhum and also carries goods through the district. Improvements to the road are expected to provide better riding conditions and help reduce disruptions caused by congestion.

For regular road users, the work could mean safer and more comfortable journeys along the upgraded sections.

Highway work to support local movement and trade

The two projects are aimed at more than improving the physical condition of the roads. According to the government, the upgrades will help ease congestion, reduce travel time and improve road safety, while making the movement of people and goods more efficient.

Better highway links can also make it easier for businesses to move goods between villages, towns and key economic centres. This is expected to support regional trade and local economic activity across Birbhum.