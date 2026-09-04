Road users travelling through Bagdogra, Naxalbari, Panitanki and Kharibari are expected to benefit from a major highway upgrade, with the Centre sanctioning Rs 2,077.18 crore for four-laning a key stretch of NH-327 in West Bengal’s Darjeeling district.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari stated in a post on X that the approval covers the 31.02 km Bagdogra, Panitanki-Kharibari-Galgalia section of NH-327.

The project is aimed at easing congestion along the route, enhancing access to Bagdogra Airport and boosting regional connectivity. It will also include dedicated infrastructure for safer wildlife movement.

What does the Rs 2,077 crore project include?

According to Gadkari, the highway project will include three major bridges, one Road Over Bridge (ROB), five elephant underpasses and service roads on both sides.

The planned elephant underpasses are planned at facilitating safer wildlife movement across the corridor, while the four-laning and associated infrastructure are likely to improve movement for road users.

Darjeeling MP Raju Bista, in a separate post on X, stated the project would help reduce congestion and improve road safety in Bagdogra, Kharibari, Naxalbari and Panitanki whereas providing safer passage for wildlife.

Bagdogra Airport access, local traffic to get a boost

For commuters and travellers, decongestion of key locations along the highway and enhanced airport access are among the major expected benefits.

Underlining these benefits, Gadkari mentioned, “The four-laning will decongest Bagdogra, Kharibari, Naxalbari and Panitanki, boost connectivity to Bagdogra Airport and key regional centres.”

Bista mentioned that once the project is completed, it would facilitate faster movement of people and goods. He further added that it would provide better access to Bagdogra Airport and improve the regional logistics network. This will help in reducing travel time and logistics costs.

Farmers, tea growers and businesses expected to benefit

The highway upgrade is also likely to make it easier to move locally produced goods to larger markets. According to Gadkari, the project will enable faster movement of agricultural and horticulture produce, tea and other local products.

Bista stated the benefits are likely to extend to farmers, horticulture produce, tea growers, students, traders, travellers, tourists and local businesses through more efficient transportation and better access to wider markets.

NH-327 project to boost Northeast connectivity

The project is located along the strategically significant Siliguri Corridor, giving the highway upgrade a wider connectivity role. Gadkari said the project will boost connectivity with the Northeast India and enhance access towards Nepal, Bangladesh and Bhutan.

Bista also underlined the project’s role in improving connectivity between North Bengal and the Northeast, stating it would support the movement of essential goods, services and people between the eastern and northeastern parts of the country.

Five elephant underpasses planned

Wildlife movement has also been factored into the highway design. The project will have five elephant corridors which are planned to provide safer passage for wildlife across the corridor.

Together with service roads on both sides, three major bridges one ROB, the infrastructure is aimed at improving connectivity whereas addressing road safety and wildlife movement along the 31.02-km section.