Cargo movement inside Visakhapatnam Port, located in Andhra Pradesh, could get a boost with a ₹334.89-crore elevated corridor planned between Convent Junction and the Dock Area. The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) has approved the project to address delays caused by road traffic having to cross railway tracks within the port.

At present, cargo vehicles using the internal road network have to pass through nine railway level crossings. These gates are reportedly closed around 18 times a day due to train movements, forcing vehicles to wait before continuing towards different sections of the port.

The proposed flyover will allow road traffic to bypass these crossings, creating a more direct movement route through the port premises.

3.584-km elevated corridor from Convent Junction to Dock Area

The planned flyover will stretch 3.584 km from Convent Junction to the Dock Area. It will be developed at an estimated cost of ₹334.89 crore and is scheduled to be completed within 30 months from the start of construction.

The elevated corridor will carry road traffic above the existing railway movement, reducing the need for cargo vehicles to stop at level crossings along the route.

Why is the flyover needed?

Railway operations are a key source of delays on the existing road route inside the port. With trains frequently moving through the crossings, road traffic has to be halted whenever the gates are closed.

For cargo vehicles, these repeated stoppages can increase journey time and fuel consumption, particularly when traffic has to wait for train movements to clear.

By providing an independent elevated route for vehicles, the project is aimed at reducing these interruptions and making internal cargo movement more predictable.

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How will the new flyover improve cargo movement?

The flyover is expected to reduce waiting time for trucks and other cargo vehicles travelling between Convent Junction and the Dock Area. With fewer stoppages along the route, vehicles should be able to move more continuously through the port.

The separation of road and rail traffic could also improve the movement of trains and vehicles in areas where both currently share the same network.

For the port, the improvement could translate into more efficient internal cargo evacuation, lower vehicle operating costs and better utilisation of the road network.

What does the project mean for Visakhapatnam Port?

The elevated corridor is being planned as an internal connectivity upgrade for the port, with the primary focus on removing a major road-rail bottleneck.

Once completed, the 3.584-km flyover is expected to provide a faster link between Convent Junction and the Dock Area while reducing the impact of railway gate closures on cargo traffic.