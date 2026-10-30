Mumbai’s western suburbs are set to get a new road connection with the proposed Versova-Madh cable-stayed bridge, which is expected to reduce travel time between the two areas from up to 1.5 hours to just 5-10 minutes.

The 2.06-km bridge will cross Malad Creek and provide a direct link between Versova and Madh, eliminating the need for long detours through congested roads, according to a report by The Indian Express.

1,237 mangroves cleared, ground assessment begins

The project has now taken a step forward after the Bombay High Court cleared the felling of 1,237 mangroves required for construction.

Following the court’s approval, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has begun ground assessment work, with construction expected to start soon.

The Versova-Madh connectivity project has been in the pipeline for several decades. It was first proposed in Mumbai’s Development Plan in 1967, while its blueprint was finalised in 2020.

The BMC floated tenders for the project in March 2023, followed by in-principle approval from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), as detailed in The Indian Express report.

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Route, length and design details

As per the reports, the proposed bridge will start from Madh Jetty Road and end near Fisheries University Road in the Versova area of Andheri. It will cross Malad Creek, creating a direct road connection between the two neighbourhoods.

The project will have a total length of 2.06 km, including a 600-metre cable-stayed section. The main span of the bridge will be 300 metres, with back spans of 150 metres on either side.

The cable-stayed design is expected to help limit the project’s environmental impact by reducing the need for extensive piling in the creek area.

Direct link to improve access to Andheri and nearby areas

The proposed bridge will connect Madh, Marve and Versova across Malad Creek, making it easier for residents of these areas to reach Andheri and other parts of the western suburbs.

It is also expected to improve access to locations such as INS Hamla, the Air Force area and parts of Malad and Kandivali.

Currently, commuters travelling between Madh and Versova have to take longer routes through Lokhandwala, Oshiwara, Link Road or Marve Road. The new connection will offer a more direct route, making daily travel to these areas more convenient.

New link to connect Versova-Madh bridge with coastal road

Another key feature of the project is its planned connection with the Dahisar-Bhayandar coastal road. According to the report, the bridge will have an arm linking it to this stretch, providing access to the wider Mumbai Coastal Road network.

This connection is expected to improve road movement across the western suburbs by linking more areas to the coastal road infrastructure.

It will also provide another route for vehicles travelling between different parts of Mumbai, reducing dependence on some of the existing congested roads.