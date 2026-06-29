Do you often travel between Vadodara and Mumbai and find the long 8-hour journey tiring? If yes, your travel is going to become much faster in the coming months, as the Vadodara–Mumbai section of the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway is expected to open soon.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced that the new stretch worth Rs.₹24,000 crore is likely to be opened for traffic by August 31, 2026.

Once operational, it is expected to cut the travel time between the two cities from 8 hours to around 4 hours, nearly reducing the journey time by half.

The new Mumbai–Vadodara section will also help ease traffic on existing routes, reduce congestion, and improve connectivity for both passengers and freight transport, making travel smoother and more efficient.

Mumbai -Vadodara Section: Cost, Length

The Mumbai–Vadodara section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is 157 kilometres long and is being built at an estimated cost of ₹24,000 crore. Out of the seven construction packages, work on five packages has already been completed, with the remaining work progressing quickly.

Delhi–Mumbai Expressway: India’s Mega Road Project

The Delhi–Mumbai Expressway is one of India’s biggest road projects. It is around 1,386 kilometres long and is being built at an estimated cost of ₹95,000 crore.

It is expected to reduce the travel time between Delhi and Mumbai from more than 24 hours to about 12 hours.

The expressway passes through Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Maharashtra, providing faster and better road connectivity between the national capital and Mumbai.

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Sections Opened So Far

The Delhi–Mumbai Expressway has been made operational in phases over the past few years.

– February 12, 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 246-km Delhi–Dausa–Lalsot stretch in Rajasthan, developed at a cost of more than ₹12,000 crore.

– February 22, 2024: The 87-km Vadodara–Bharuch section in Gujarat was opened for traffic.

– June 5, 2026: Two more stretches in Gujarat—the 36-km Kim–Ena section and the 27.5-km Gandeva–Ena section– were inaugurated.

New section to reduce traffic on Key Routes

The opening of the Vadodara–Mumbai section is expected to ease traffic on some of Maharashtra’s busiest roads, including Thane, Bhiwandi, and Ghodbunder.

With a large number of vehicles shifting to the expressway, congestion on these routes is likely to reduce. This will help travellers and transporters save travel time and fuel, while also making road journeys smoother and more efficient.

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Benefits for Trade and Industry

The expressway will also improve freight movement to Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JNPT), making logistics faster and more reliable. Better connectivity between industrial hubs in North and West India and Mumbai’s port network is expected to boost exports, attract investments, support industries, and create new employment opportunities.