For many commuters in Bareilly and nearby areas, a weekend trip to the hills of Haldwani or further to Nainital has always meant long travel time, traffic jams, and tiring road conditions. But this experience is expected to change soon with the proposed Bareilly–Haldwani Greenfield Expressway, a major infrastructure project planned by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

This new expressway is being seen as a big improvement in connectivity between Rohilkhand in Uttar Pradesh and the foothills of Uttarakhand. It will make travel faster, safer, and much smoother for both daily commuters and weekend travellers.

Bareilly to Haldwani Greenfield Expressway –Everything you should know

The Bareilly to Haldwani Expressway is a 100 km, 4-lane greenfield expressway that will improve connectivity between Rohilkhand and Uttarakhand. A key feature of this expressway is its major interchange at Bareilly, which will connect it with the Delhi–Moradabad–Bareilly Highway. This will help traffic from Delhi-NCR, western Uttar Pradesh, and nearby industrial areas move more easily towards the Himalayan region without heavy delays or congestion.

In the future, this route is also expected to link with other major expressways, including the Shamli–Gorakhpur corridor. This will further strengthen road connectivity across Uttar Pradesh and make long-distance travel much more seamless for commuters.

Why will this route be a big relief for commuters?

Right now, traveling from Bareilly to Haldwani often takes longer than expected. On weekends and holidays, the heavy rush of tourists heading toward hill stations like Nainital makes the journey even more stressful and time-consuming.

Once the new expressway is completed, the travel experience is expected to improve dramatically. It will allow faster movement with fewer interruptions, reduce traffic congestion by bypassing busy town areas, and provide safer driving conditions through controlled entry and exit points.

Boosting tourism, trade, and regional growth: Impacts of new Expressway

The expressway is expected to drive economic growth by improving connectivity between Rohilkhand’s agricultural-industrial belt and Uttarakhand’s tourism-dependent foothill towns, helping both regions benefit from each other. Tourism will likely increase due to easier access from Uttar Pradesh cities, encouraging more weekend travel to hill destinations. Better roads may also attract new investment, while faster transport will help farmers and businesses move goods more efficiently and reach larger markets.