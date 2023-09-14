scorecardresearch
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari unveils vision for country’s first ‘economically viable’ electric highway

The minister highlighted the launch of the first electric highway pilot project in Nagpur and underscored India’s status as the fastest-growing major economy.

Written by FE Online
Highway
The minister emphasised the ease with which the power ministry can provide electricity to a government company at a lower cost. (PTI)

The Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday (September 13) said that the government is working on developing electric highways as it is economically viable. The minister had earlier informed that constructing nation’s first electric highway between Delhi and Jaipur is his dream.

The minister emphasised the ease with which the power ministry can provide electricity to a government company at a lower cost. While speaking at the ACMA annual session in the national capital, Gadkari said, “Today, I had a discussion with the Power Ministry, I am trying to get electricity at the rate of Rs 3.50 per unit, otherwise, the commercial power rate is Rs 11 per unit.”

Gadkari expressed strong support for the economic viability of electric highways and indicated a willingness to grant rights to private sector investors participating in the electric highway project.

Private investors to handle construction of electric cables

Gadkari outlined that private investors would handle the construction of electric cables, and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) would implement an electric tariff system similar to tolls. Electric highways function by supplying electric power for vehicles in a manner akin to how railways operate, using power cables for compatible vehicles. The ministry is presently exploring various technologies for implementation.

The minister highlighted the launch of the first electric highway pilot project in Nagpur and underscored India’s status as the fastest-growing major economy. He cited the automobile sector’s significant contribution to the country’s economy, with its current size standing at Rs 12.50 lakh crore compared to Rs 4.15 lakh crore in 2014 when he assumed the role of Minister of Road Transport and Highways.

Recognising the escalating import of fossil fuels, Gadkari emphasized the urgency of finding sustainable solutions to address this challenge.

NHAI
Nitin Gadkari

First published on: 14-09-2023 at 15:08 IST

