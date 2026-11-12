The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has proposed a new arrangement for toll collection, operation, and maintenance of two major national highway stretches in Rajasthan. The plan spans the Deoli-Kota section of NH-52 and the Kota-Baran section of NH-27, with an estimated contract value of Rs 1,620 crore, as per the official bid document.

According to the official details, NHAI has invited competitive bids under the Toll-Operate-Transfer (TOT) model. The project, named TOT Bundle-24, covers a length of 161.5 km, as per the NHAI notice. The deadline for submitting bids is December 16, 2026.

Which Rajasthan highway stretches are covered?

The proposal comprises three stretches across two national highways:

NH:27, Package I: Kota to Baran, from km 1080.263 to km 1122.943.

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NH-27, Package II: Kota to Baran, from km 1122.943. to km 1184.322.

NH-52: Deoli to Kota, from km 167.624 to km 250.434.

These are existing national highways, meaning the proposal concerns their operation and maintenance rather than the construction of an entirely new road corridor. The NHAI notice also mentions that the combined project length as 161.5 km.

What does the NHAI plan mean for motorists?

Under the TOT model, NHAI allows a private company to operate and maintain an existing highway and collect tolls for an agreed period. In return, the company makes an upfront payment to the authority.

For motorists travelling between Deoli, Baran and Kota, the proposed arrangement would mainly change who manages toll operations and road maintenance. The chosen operator would be accountable to the terms of its agreement with NHAI.

Key details of NHAI’s Rajasthan highway plan:

Estimated contract value: Rs 1,620 crore

Highways covered: NH-52 and NH-27

Official project length: 161.5 km

Bid submission deadline: December 16, 2026

What happens next?

As per the official bid documents, the estimated contract value of the project is Rs 1,620 crore. However, the NHAI notice also mentions that the initial estimated concession value will be revealed after technical bids are received and the selected bidder is declared.

The authority has fixed December 16, 2026, at 11 am as the deadline for online bid submissions. The submitted bids are slated to be opened on December 17 at 11:30 am. The private operator will be selected through the bidding process. The proposed transfer of toll collection and maintenance responsibilities will be subject to the completion of the necessary contractual procedures.

NHAI’s wider highway monetisation programme

The Rajasthan proposal comes amid NHAI’s broader efforts to generate funds by monetising operational highway assets.

As per the official PIB release of March 2026, NHAI have picked 17 highway projects covering 1,692.5 km across nine states for potential monetisation during FY 2026-27. The states include Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.

The TOT programme allows private companies to handle operational highways and collect toll revenue during an agreed concession period. The initiative aims to attract private investment and generate resources for further highway infrastructure development.