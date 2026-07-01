Attention travellers! If you regularly travel on the Srinagar–Jammu Highway, there is an important update for you. The Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police have announced new restrictions on vehicular movement on the highway in view of the upcoming Amarnath Yatra 2026.

As per the advisory, heavy motor vehicles (HMVs) will not be allowed to ply on the highway after 7 pm from today.

Light motor vehicles (LMVs), including private cars and passenger vehicles, will be permitted to move only until 11 pm. HMVs will also not be allowed to move after 7 pm from key points such as Qazigund towards Jammu and Jakheni (Udhampur) towards Srinagar.

Traffic to resume in phases after Yatra convoy passes

The police said HMVs will run only on alternate days depending on traffic conditions. LMVs and private vehicles will be allowed in phases after the Yatra convoy passes key points like Jakheni and Marog. Normal traffic will resume once the tail of the convoy clears these areas.

Officials have asked transporters carrying essential goods, such as perishables and livestock, to plan their trips in advance. Travellers must also carry valid ID proof, as checks may be carried out during restricted hours.

Tourist advisory issued for Gulmarg travel during Yatra

In a separate advisory, traffic authorities in Baramulla have issued guidelines for tourists visiting Gulmarg during the Yatra period.

According to the advisory, no tourist vehicle will be allowed to move from Gulmarg towards Srinagar after 5 pm. Similarly, no vehicle will be permitted to travel from Srinagar towards Gulmarg after 5 pm during the entire Yatra period.

Officials have urged tourists and travel operators to strictly follow the timing restrictions and plan their journeys to avoid inconvenience. The police stated that these steps are necessary for effective traffic management and the smooth conduct of the pilgrimage.