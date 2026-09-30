Mumbai commuters could eventually get a faster road connection between Thane and South Mumbai as work on the Elevated Eastern Freeway Extension reaches a key construction milestone.

The first precast segment has been erected above the busy Eastern Express Highway, marking the project’s development towards construction of its elevated superstructure.

As per the official update shared by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on its official X handle, the upcoming 13.9 km, six-lane elevated corridor will interlink Anand Nagar in Thane with Chheda Nagar in Gharkopar. MMRDA also mentions that the project is expected to bring Thane-South Mumbai travel time to 20-25 minutes.

The authority also stated that the corridor is likely to boost connectivity between Thane and South Mumbai and help in reducing pressure on the Eastern Express Highway.

Eastern Freeway Extension: Key points

Length: 13.9 km

Route: Anand Nagar to Chheda Nagar

Configuration: Six lanes

Length: 13.9 km

Thane-South Mumbai travel time: 20-25 minutes

What is the latest construction milestone?

According to MMRDA, the Elevated Eastern Freeway Extension entered a new phase on Monday with the erection of its precast segment over the Eastern Express Highway. The first segment weighs more than 90 tonnes.

A 115-metre mechanised launching gantry is being utilised for the work. The equipment lifts, positions and erects the large precast segments while requiring limited support at level. This results in the construction progressing above the highway with limited obstruction to traffic below.

Terming it a “major milestone for Mumbai’s mobility”, MMRDA added that the traffic continued to move on the Eastern Express Highway, whereas the segment erection was carried out overhead.

A major milestone for Mumbai’s mobility and for the millions who move through the city every day.



The Elevated Eastern Freeway Extension entered a new phase on Monday with the erection of its first precast segment above the busy Eastern Express Highway, while traffic continued… pic.twitter.com/iF87wJ59BP — MMRDA (@MMRDAOfficial) September 29, 2026

Project moves ahead to superstructure construction

The latest development marks a crucial change in the type of work being undertaken on the corridor. The project is moving from work on foundations and piers to construction of the elevated superstructure.

The authority mentioned that 1,632 precast segments will be erected.

MMRDA explains in its official post on X that 16 precast segments will make up one typical bridge span. Each segment is lifted and placed before the segments are longitudinally post-tensioned to create a complete span.

A typical span will cover 40 metres, while its top width will be about 25 metres. The maximum span weight indicated by MMRDA is 1,450 tonnes.

Construction progressing from three fronts

Work on the elevated structure is planned from three erection fronts. The first launching gantry , LG-01 is working from Bhandup towards Ghatkopar, whereas LG-02 is working from Vikhroli towards Ghatkopar. A Ground Support System (GSS) is being utilised on another front from the Kanjurmarg/Bhandup side towards Thane.

This construction method is aimed at allowing work on the elevated corridor to continue while keeping traffic moving on the road below.

How will the corridor help commuters?

The six-lane extension will span between Anand Nagar in Thane and Chheda Nagar in Ghatkopar. MMRDA said it will strengthen road connectivity between Thane and South Mumbai while helping ease pressure on the Eastern Express Highway.

The authority described the latest progress by stating,” A new corridor is taking shape, while Mumbai keeps moving.”