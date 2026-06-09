Hyderabad is set to get a major boost in its public transport infrastructure. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy announced that an international bus terminal will be developed in Hyderabad. The project will come up at Gajularamaram and cover about 100 acres.

He said construction work is expected to begin within the next three months. According to him, the new terminal will improve public transport facilities and meet the growing travel needs of Hyderabad’s increasing population.

Aim to improve the city’s transport system

The Chief Minister said the new international bus terminal is part of the government’s larger plan to strengthen transport infrastructure in the state. Hyderabad has been growing rapidly, and the demand for better connectivity and modern transport facilities is also increasing.

He said the project will help reduce pressure on existing bus stations and make long-distance and inter-city travel more organised and efficient.

Focus on development of Hyderabad & Telangana

Speaking at a public meeting, the Chief Minister said that the government will focus strongly on development works in Hyderabad and across Telangana over the next 24 months. He said Hyderabad is one of the most important cities driving India’s economy. Because of this, the city needs planned and balanced development to support its future growth.

He also compared Hyderabad’s situation with other major Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Kolkata. He noted that these cities are already facing serious issues such as traffic congestion, pollution, and urban flooding. He stressed that Hyderabad must avoid similar problems through proper planning.

Metro Rail Expansion Plans

He also confirmed that the second phase of the Hyderabad Metro Rail project is moving forward. The metro expansion is part of the government’s long-term strategy to improve public transport and reduce road traffic congestion.

The Chief Minister said that improved public transport systems like the metro and bus services will play a key role in shaping Hyderabad’s future as a modern and well-connected city.