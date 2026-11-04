Tamil Nadu’s road network is set for an upgrade with the four-laning of the 36.5-km Kamalapuram–Oddanchatram section of National Highway 83 (NH-83).

The project is significant for the region as the highway connects industrial centres, agricultural markets and tourism locations across the state.

The section is part of the wider NH-83 corridor connecting Coimbatore with Nagapattinam Port. The project covers 36.505 km and has an estimated cost of Rs 1,319.4 crore.

NH-83 four-laning: Project cost and construction details

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is undertaking the four-laning of the 36.505-km Kamalapuram–Oddanchatram section of NH-83 under Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-I.

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The project is being executed under the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM), with an estimated cost of Rs 1,319.42 crore.

The upgrade involves widening the existing highway to four lanes to improve road capacity and provide better infrastructure for passenger and commercial vehicle movement along the stretch.

NH-83 upgrade to boost links to Coimbatore, Dindigul & more

The upgraded stretch will strengthen road links to several locations in Tamil Nadu, including Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Pollachi, Udumalpet and Dindigul.

These areas have significant industrial and agricultural activity, making road connectivity essential for the movement of goods and commercial vehicles.

Coimbatore and Tiruppur are among the state’s key industrial centres, while Oddanchatram is known for its agricultural markets. The four-laning is expected to improve access between these locations, helping businesses, traders and farmers transport goods more efficiently.

Better road access to Nagapattinam Port

The NH-83 corridor will provide a road link between inland areas of Tamil Nadu and Nagapattinam Port on the eastern coast.

The upgraded stretch is expected to support the movement of commercial vehicles carrying goods towards the port, while improving access between the region’s industrial and agricultural centres and the coastal area.

Four-laning to improve access to Palani and Kodaikanal

The road upgrade will also make it easier to reach Palani and Kodaikanal. Palani attracts pilgrims visiting the Murugan Temple, while Kodaikanal draws tourists throughout the year for its hill station setting.

Better road conditions along the stretch are expected to make journeys to these places smoother. The upgrade could also support tourism-related traffic and benefit local businesses that depend on visitors.