Tamil Nadu has raised autorickshaw fares for the first time since August 2013, revising the minimum charge to Rs 50 for the first 1.8 km. Passengers will pay Rs 25 for every additional kilometre under the new rates notified by the state government on October 27.

The revised structure was issued through a Home Department order under Section 67 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. It covers contract carriage autorickshaws in Chennai and other parts of the state.

For Ghat routes, the minimum fare has been set at Rs 60, with an additional Rs 30 for every kilometre. Journeys between 10 pm and 5 am will cost 1.5 times the normal fare. Waiting charges have been fixed at Rs 1 per minute.

New rates replace fare structure dating back to 2013

The October 27 notification replaces two earlier government orders issued in August 2013 and October 2014. The State Transport Authority and the relevant Regional Transport Authorities have been directed to enforce the revised rates.

The revision ends a 13-year period without a fare increase. During this time, autorickshaw drivers had sought higher fares as the cost of running their vehicles increased.

Previous minimum fare was Rs 25 for 1.8 km

Under the fare structure introduced in August 2013, passengers paid Rs 25 for the first 1.8 km and Rs 12 for every additional kilometre. Waiting charges were Rs 3.50 for every five minutes, while night travel between 11 pm and 5 am attracted a 50% surcharge.

The 2013 order had stated, “The Government has decided to revise the rates of fare for contract carriage autorickshaws plying in Chennai Metropolitan area, keeping in view the above representations and accordingly, the Government directs the State Transport Authority to fix the rates of fare for contract carriage autorickshaws plying in Chennai Metropolitan area as Rs.12/- per Km, the minimum fare as Rs.25/- for the first 1.8 Kilometers, the waiting charges as Rs.3.50 for every 5 minutes and the night charges from 11.00 pm to 5.00 am as 50% etc. of the total fare calculated at the above rate,” said the government of Tamil Nadu in the G.O.Ms.No.611 dated August 25 2013.