Tamil Nadu highway projects: Motorists travelling through parts of Tamil Nadu are likely to benefit from shorter journeys and reduced traffic congestion following the launch of two four-laned national highway stretches spanning a combined 66 km.

As per the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the upgraded Rajapalayam highway section is likely to reduce travel time from two hours to approximately one hour, whereas the Madurai Ring Road will help divert through-traffic away from the city.

In two separate recent posts on X, NHAI underlined the projects’ benefits for commuters, tourists and industries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched both highway stretches on October 11, 2026.

Tamil Nadu’s NH-744 upgrade to cut travel time by half

The four-laning of the 36-km Vadugapatti-Therkuvenganallur (Rajapalayam) section of NH-744 is likely to enhance connectivity along the Madurai-Kollam interstate corridor. According to NHAI’s official post on X, the project “will reduce travel time from 2 hours to approximately 1 hour.”

The upgraded highway includes bypasses at Srivilliputhur, Sivakasi and Rajapalayam, are expected to ease congestion in these towns. It is also likely to boost connectivity between NH-44, NH-66 and four state highways, supporting smoother movement of passengers and goods.

Madurai Ring Road to divert traffic away from the city

The second project involves the four-laning of the 30-km Vadipatti-Thamaraipatti section of NH-774A, known as Madurai Ring Road. The upgraded corridor interlinks the Dindigul-Samayanallur section of NH-44 with the Trichy-Madurai section of NH-38.

As per the NHAI post on X, the project will help “divert through-traffic away from Madurai city and ease congestion.” The corridor is likely to enhance access to northern Madurai, nearby villages, industrial estates, and tourist destinations.

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Better connectivity to tourist destinations

The NH-744 upgrade is projected to enhance access to Courtallam Falls and the Srivilliputhur Andal Temple. NHAI highlighted these destinations in its post, stating that the temple’s gopuram is showcased in Tamil Nadu’s state emblem.

The improved road connectivity is likely to benefit tourists and pilgrims travelling to these pilgrimage sites.

How will industries and freight movement benefit?

The Rajapalayam highway project is expected to boost transportation through crucial textile, fireworks and bandage manufacturing hubs. The bypasses at Srivilliputhur, Sivakasi and Rajapalayam are intended to lessen urban congestion while facilitating the movement of people and goods. Similarly, the Madurai Ring Road is also expected to strengthen access to industrial regional connectivity.

Both projects are expected to support trade and economic activity through better transportation infrastructure.