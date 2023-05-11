STOP wasting money on petrol! Premium buses ready to revolutionise Delhi’s public transit

Attention Delhiites! Remember the time Metro was just launched in the city? The comfort of travelling in a fast-paced train fascinated all of us so much that it took no time for people to flock to their destinations on these sweet train rides. Soon, metros were filled with people travelling day-to-day to avoid the traffic they previously had to face while travelling in other public transport, like the buses. Slowly, the era of travelling in crowded buses started fading and metros became the new choice of travel for the Aam Janta.

However, the Delhi government is now working on bringing the culture of travelling in buses, and they are doing it with modern technology. It might seem like a bad idea as of now, but hang on with us! You will change your mind once we break down this mode of transit for you.

Premium service for safety, comfort and more

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced that the state government will now roll out premium private buses with the comfort of air conditioners and more! No, it’s not the same as the red, green, orange buses in the national capital that you see on daily buses. The premium service is going to be bigger, better and faster!

Kejriwal said that the purpose of these premium buses is to provide safe, comfortable and punctual rides to people belonging to middle-class and upper-middle class. The underlying aim is to minimise the use of private vehicles.

Kejriwal said that the people have the money to buy their own cars and travel in them everyday, but it does take a lot of petrol. He believes that if given the option of a bus that is comfortable, people will choose these buses over their cars.

Although there is no fixed deadline of when these buses will be launched, they will be rolled out once all official approvals are in place.

Premium Bus Features: App-based seat booking, panic buttons & more

One of the most prime features that caught our eye was the facility of booking the tickets on the bus via mobile app. This means that the citizens will be able to book their seats from a dedicated app that will be launched specifically for travelling in these premium buses.

This premium bus service will also have GPS, CCTV cameras and panic buttons for your safety. For the comfort factor, there will be WiFo and Air Conditioners. This is bound to encourage the public to use this mode of transport whenever they ply on Delhi roads.

Premium bus service in Delhi: What is the ticket fare?

Since the bus is going to roll out with a lot of facilities, Kejriwal revealed that the tickets will naturally be of higher price range than the ones we take in routine DTC buses. These fares will be market driven.

Kejriwal also revealed that there will be no standing passengers in the bus and that these buses will be run by private aggregators who will have to pay a licence fee to own these buses.

As per the CM, only CNG and electric buses, which are not older than three years, will be used as premium buses. The licence fee of the electric buses which will be used in the service will be waived off. There will be no free travel service for women in the premium buses.

After January 1, 2024, the Delhi government will allow only electric buses for this service and only they will be licensed. According to multiple media reports, the licence will only be valid for a period of five years.

Revolution on Delhi roads

Premium buses are being touted as the next gigantic scheme which will change the face of transportation in the national capital.

Kejriwal has said that the files have been sent to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena’s office for approval. He’s hoping for the scheme to be approved. Once the LG office approves the scheme, the Delhi government will share the policy online so that the public can provide their feedback.