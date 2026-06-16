A big improvement in road travel is on the way for people moving between Assam and West Bengal! A new expressway is all set to cut the travel time between Siliguri and Silchar. The project was announced by the Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma.

He said that the new expressway will dramatically reduce the travel time across Assam. Once completed, the journey from Silchar to Srirampur will only take a maximum of 6-7 hours, and the travel between Silchar and Srirampur will become more efficient.

सिलीगुड़ी से सिलचर तक एक नई Expressway की औपचारिक घोषणा जल्द होगी। इससे असम में यातायात पूरी तरह से परिवर्तित हो जाएगा। असम-बंगाल बॉर्डर से सिलचर तक की यात्रा में सिर्फ़ 6 घंटे लगेंगे।#LongestServingElectedPMofIndia pic.twitter.com/7dVZ5cmaUu — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 13, 2026

Work already underway on Silchar – Borapani Stretch

Himanta Biswa Sarma shared that the construction work has already begun on the Silchar to Borapani stretch of the project. This marks the first phase of the expressway development.

He further said that planning and development for further sections are also moving ahead. In the coming days, the Borapani to Guwahati stretch is expected to be officially announced.

New Expressway to improve connectivity across Assam

The new expressway is expected to improve connectivity across Assam. It will make travel between different parts of the state faster, easier, and more comfortable for travellers.

The expressway will help people reach their destinations in less time and provide a smoother travel experience. It is also expected to improve links between major towns and cities, making road travel more efficient across the region.

Economic Growth and Development

The new expressway is expected to support economic growth in Assam by improving road infrastructure and transport facilities. Faster and better connectivity will also help businesses move goods more efficiently across the state.

Additionally, the project will create new opportunities for trade, investment, and employment in the region. Improved transportation links are also expected to benefit local businesses and support overall development in Assam.