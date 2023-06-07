Sarita Vihar flyover on the Outer Ring Road will remain closed for 50 days from Wednesday because of repair work to be carried out by the Public Works Department (PWD). In view of closure of the carriageway, police on Tuesday issued a traffic advisory for commuters to avoid any inconvenience.

As per the advisory, the PWD will start repairing work of the flyover from June 7. The flyover, which is the part of Mathura Road, connects southeast Delhi to Faridabad in Haryana. The traffic police shared the information about the closure of the flyover on Twitter.

“Due to repair work by PWD on Sarita Vihar Flyover on Mathura Road starting on 07.06.2023, there will be a closure of carriageways for a period of 50 days. Kindly follow the advisory to avoid any inconvenience. #DPTrafficAdvisory,” it tweeted.

Four-phase repair work

In the first and second phase, the Ashram to Badarpur portion of the flyover will be repaired, while the repair work on the Badarpur to Ashram portion of the flyover will be carried out in the third and fourth phase, the advisory stated and added, “Each carriageway of the flyover will take about 25 days to be repaired and it will be closed for traffic while other carriageway will remain open for traffic.”

Traffic advisory

The general public may face inconvenience as the closure of the route could increase volume of traffic on the road. Passengers moving to hospitals, airports and railway stations are advised to depart well in advance. According to the advisory, they could take an alternative route to avoid delay and traffic congestion. The movement of commercial and heavy vehicles towards Sarita Vihar flyover could be restricted to ensure smooth flow of traffic on the Mathura Road.

‘Take a U-turn from road number 13A’

As per the advisory, commuters coming from Ashram on Mathura Road and going towards Badarpur and Faridabad may follow road number 13A from slip road of Sarita Vihar flyover and then they are advised to take a U-turn from road number 13A to reach Mathura Road.

In the similar vein, those coming from Ashram towards Noida on Mathura Road could follow DND flyover from Ashram Chowk to reach their destination, the advisory said.

The commuters coming towards Ashram from Badarpur and Faridabad on Mathura Road may take a left turn towards Okhla Estate Marg, Crown Plaza from slip road of Sarita Vihar flyover, it said.

Mehrauli-Badarpur Road to reach destination

Commuters coming towards Ashram from Faridabad and Badarpur on Mathura Road are advised to use Mehrauli-Badarpur Road via Badarpur Border to reach their destination, the advisory added.

Earlier in March, police had issued advisories about the closure of Chirag Delhi flyover and a section of the Delhi-Jaipur highway (NH-48) between Rangpuri and Rajokari.