To improve connectivity in the eastern and western parts of Maharashtra and make travel easier for people in Vidarbha, the government has approved four major access-controlled expressways and road project covering a total length of 547 km. These include the Nagpur–Gondia Expressway, Bhandara–Gadchiroli Expressway, Nagpur–Chandrapur Expressway, and the Navegaon More–Konsari to Surjagad Greenfield road.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the Infrastructure Committee chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Together, these projects mark a major infrastructure push for the region, with a total construction cost estimated at around ₹32,478 crore and an overall project cost of ₹51,906.35 crore

Key details of the four projects – Check routes, length here

These four infrastructure projects form a major part of Maharashtra’s plan to improve connectivity in the Vidarbha region. Each corridor has been designed to connect key districts and support long-term regional development through better road networks. Check out all the details related to this project below:

Nagpur–Gondia Expressway

One of the key corridors approved is the Nagpur–Gondia Expressway, covering about 162.3 km. It will connect Gawasi Manpur in Nagpur district to Savari in Gondia district. The route will pass through Nagpur, Bhandara, and Gondia districts. The corridor is planned with six lanes and nine interchanges.

Bhandara–Gadchiroli Expressway

Another important project is the Bhandara–Gadchiroli Expressway, which is about 94.2 km long. It will run from Borgaon in Bhandara district to Ronmochan in Chandrapur district. This corridor will also have a six-lane design with six interchanges.

Nagpur–Chandrapur Expressway

The largest of the four projects is the Nagpur–Chandrapur Expressway, with a length of about 204.7 km. It will run from Selldoh in Wardha district to Navegaon More (Ghatkul) in Chandrapur district. This corridor will have a four-lane design and seven interchanges.

Navegaon More–Surjagad Greenfield Road

The fourth project is the Navegaon More–Konsari to Surjagad Greenfield Road, about 85.7km long. It will connect Chandrapur district to Manger in Gadchiroli district.

When will these projects be completed?

All four expressways and road project are expected to be completed between September and December 2028, marking a major upgrade in Vidarbha’s connectivity. Once ready, they will make travel between key districts much faster and more convenient, especially for daily commuters and long-distance travellers.