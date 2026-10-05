A key road project in Karnataka is set to improve traffic movement in and around Shivamogga, with the remaining work on the city bypass approved.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari shared on X that Rs 466.74 crore has been approved for the project, which is expected to help separate long-distance highway traffic from vehicles using roads within the city.

📢Karnataka🛣️ In Karnataka, we have approved ₹466.74 Cr. for the construction of the remaining 4.74 km stretch of the 4️⃣-lane Shivamogga City Bypass on NH-206 (New NH-69), along with One Time Improvement works on the existing NH within the city portion being bypassed. The project will strengthen connectivity along the NH-69 corridor and decongest Shivamogga by separating through traffic from local traffic. The completed four-lane bypass will enable faster and smoother movement of people and goods, reduce travel delays, improve road safety, and enhance overall mobility while supporting regional economic activity. #PragatiKaHighway #GatiShakti @PMOIndia @DKShivakumar @JoshiPralhad @ShobhaBJP @bhagwantkhuba @BYRBJP @BYVijayendra @BJP4Karnataka — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) October 3, 2026

Rs 466.74 crore for remaining 4.74-km stretch

The approved amount will be used to construct the remaining 4.74-km stretch of the four-lane Shivamogga City Bypass. The project is being taken up on NH-206, now designated as NH-69.

Along with the bypass construction, the approval includes One Time Improvement (OTI) works on the existing NH section within the city portion being bypassed.

The additional stretch is expected to help complete the planned four-lane bypass and provide a dedicated route for vehicles that do not need to enter Shivamogga.

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Highway traffic to bypass city roads

The main objective of the project is to keep through traffic separate from local traffic. Vehicles travelling along the NH-69 corridor, including long-distance travellers and goods vehicles, will be able to use the bypass instead of passing through the city section.

This could reduce the pressure on roads used for everyday local movement. For residents and commuters, fewer highway-bound vehicles on city roads could make regular journeys more manageable, particularly on busy stretches.

Better connectivity along NH-69

The completed four-lane bypass is expected to improve the overall movement of vehicles on the NH-69 corridor. By providing a dedicated route around the city, the project can help vehicles avoid delays associated with urban traffic.

The upgraded corridor will also support more consistent travel for vehicles moving between different parts of the region. Improved road conditions and better traffic distribution are expected to contribute to road safety as well.