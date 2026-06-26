Mumbai is set to get a major boost in connectivity as the Maharashtra government has approved a ambitious ₹1,722 crore road connector linking the Swatantryaveer Savarkar Sea Link with Bandra Fort.

Once completed, the project is expected to dramatically slash travel time on this heavily congested corridor from 20–45 minutes to just around 10 minutes, offering much-needed relief to lakhs of daily commuters.

The project received final approval during a high-level committee headed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday. It aims to seamlessly integrate two key sea bridges, ease bottlenecks on the western corridor, and significantly improve overall traffic flow in the city.

This development marks another important step towards modernising Mumbai’s infrastructure and reducing the daily commute struggles faced by residents.

New Connector Project: Length & Development Plan

The proposed connector from the Swatantryaveer Savarkar Sea Link to Bandra Fort will be a 3.55-km road. The project will be developed by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), which will oversee its construction and execution. The road will serve as an important link between two major sea bridge systems in Mumbai.

Traffic relief for Mumbaikers

The new connector is expected to significantly reduce traffic pressure on the busy western corridor. At present, commuters often face long delays due to heavy congestion in the area. With the new 3.55-km link, traffic flow is expected to become smoother, reducing bottlenecks and improving travel conditions.

Improved connectivity across key routes

The proposed connector will directly link two major sea bridge systems in Mumbai, improving overall road connectivity. The project will offer a faster and more efficient route for daily commuters. It will make travel easier between important parts of the city and strengthen Mumbai’s transport network.