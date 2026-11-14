Motorists travelling through Gujarat’s Morbi district could experience smoother journeys in the future, as the Centre sanctioned a Rs 1,182.40 crore project to widen the congested 24.51 km Maliya Pipalia stretch of National Highway-151A to six lanes. The project intends to ease traffic congestion, enhance road safety and strengthen connectivity to Navlakhi Port and nearby industrial areas.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari announced the approval in an official post on X on November 13, 2026. He further stated that the existing highway, which consists of two lanes with paved shoulders, witnesses heavy congestion.

As per the post, Gadkari stated that the project would enable “smoother, safer and more efficient traffic” while reducing travel times, vehicle operating costs and delays.

Gujarat NH-151A six-laning: What will be built?

The sanctioned project spans the Maliya-Pipalia section of NH-151A, which forms part of the Amritsar-Jamnagar Economic Corridor. Apart from widening the roads to six lanes, the project comprises a bypass, several structures and concrete service roads aimed at enhancing traffic movement.

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Project component Details Highway NH-151A Section Maliya–Pipalia District Morbi, Gujarat Project length 24.51 km Approved cost Rs 1,182.40 crore Existing road Two lanes with paved shoulders Proposed widening Six lanes Additional infrastructure Bypass and concrete service roads Flyover 1 Vehicle underpasses 3 Railway overbridges 2

These improvements aims to manage local and regional vehicles alongside freight traffic using the traffic.

How will motorists and daily commuters’ benefit?

The Maliya-Pipalia section is a crucial road connection for vehicles travelling between Navlakhi Port, industrial establishments and nearby areas.

As per Gadkari, the expansion is likely to reduce congestion and transport disruptions while enhancing connectivity to the Dhrol-Amran-Maliya area and nearby agricultural and industrial regions.

For motorists, the additional road capacity could mean fewer traffic delays and more predictable journeys once the project is completed. However, the minister’s announcement does not mention a construction completion deadline or quantify the expected reduction in travel time.

Navlakhi Port connectivity: Why is this highway significant?

The NH-151A stretch connects the wider Amritsar-Jamnagar Economic Corridor with Navlakhi Port and industrial and agricultural areas in western Morbi district. Gadkari further added that the better connectivity would “strengthen regional logistics, boost industrial and agricultural activity and make the overall transport system more efficient.”

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The minister also underlined the project’s role in facilitating freight movement to and from the port and supporting the transportation of petrochemical products from two major Indian refineries towards northern states.

Enhanced road infrastructure is projected to benefit businesses transporting raw materials, agricultural goods and finished products across the region.

Amritsar-Jamnagar Economic Corridor: Wider economic benefits

The Maliya-Pipalia upgrade is likely to boost transport links across the Morbi-Rajkot region and boost access to industrial centres and port facilities. Gadkari termed the project as a potential “catalyst for industrial expansion, trade promotion, logistics and sustainable socioeconomic progress” in the region.

Earlier, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways release issued through the PIB in June 2026, highlighted the government’s wider efforts to boost economic corridors, port connectivity and feeder routes under Bharatmala Pariyojana.

As per the PIB, highway projects spanning 26,425 km had been awarded and 22,590 km constructed under the programme as of March 2026. These figures indicate the nationwide progress. While the six-laning project has got approval, details related to the commencement of the construction, implementation schedule and completion deadline have not been specified in Gadkari’s announcement.