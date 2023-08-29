scorecardresearch
Rain havoc in Himachal Pradesh: Heavy rainfall paralyzes state! 281 roads blocked including National Highway

Official data reveals that an average of seven lives are being lost daily in rain-related incidents in the hilly state since the monsoon’s commencement on June 24.

The estimated monetary loss is projected to be around Rs 12,000 crore. (Image: PTI)

Heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh has wreaked havoc for the people. Around 281 roads, including National Highway 305, are blocked and 177 water supply systems are disrupted, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre on Sunday.

Since the onset of the monsoon season this year, Himachal Pradesh has witnessed a tragic death toll, with at least 367 lives lost in rain-related incidents, as disclosed by the State Disaster Management Authority on Friday.

Himachal Pradesh Rainfall: Damage to life and property

The state has endured weeks of relentless heavy rainfall, resulting in significant loss of life and property due to landslides, cloudbursts, flash floods, and more. The estimated monetary loss is projected to be around Rs 12,000 crore.

Over the past two weeks, Himachal Pradesh has experienced numerous landslides, with the most recent occurring in Kullu on Thursday.

Among the total fatalities reported by the state disaster management authority, 136 individuals lost their lives due to landslides and flash floods, while 231 people lost their lives in road accidents and other incidents, as reported by the government.

(With Inputs from ANI)

First published on: 29-08-2023 at 09:14 IST

