IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited and its private InvIT have reported 14 per cent growth in July 2023 toll collection, the opening month of the second quarter of FY24. The company’s toll collection for the month of July 2023 is Rs 365 crore against Rs 320 crore in July 2022.

“It’s good to see that the second quarter too has started on an impressive note. We are glad to report a robust growth in toll collection on a Y-o-Y basis,” said Amitabh Murarka, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited.

Also Read IRB Infra posts Q1FY24 PAT of Rs 134 crore and consolidated income of Rs 1,745 crore

“The addition of Nehru ORR, Hyderabad TOT project to the portfolio will further improve the numbers. With this, we expect upward trend in toll collection to continue for remaining Q2 months and rest of FY24 as well,” he added.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd (IRB) is India’s first Integrated Infrastructure player in the highways segment. As the largest integrated private toll roads and highways infrastructure developer in India, IRB has an asset base of over Rs.70,000 crores in 11 states across the parent company and two InvITs.

It has approx. 20 per cent share in India’s prestigious Golden Quadrilateral project, which is the largest by any private infrastructure developer in India. In the TOT space, the group commands a market share of 37%.