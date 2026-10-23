Travellers heading to Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport from Chandigarh, Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir have improved road connectivity through Delhi‘s Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II), as per the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The project interlinks major national highways and expressways, offering motorists an alternative connection through important road corridors across Delhi-NCR.

In a recent update shared on X, NHAI underlined how UER-II is enhancing regional connectivity, easing traffic congestion and supporting faster movement between Delhi and Haryana.

The authority also stated that the road links National Highway 44 (NH-44), National Highway 09 (NH-09) and Dwarka Expressway, strengthening connectivity across the National Capital Region.

How does UER-II improve connectivity to Delhi Airport?

One of the major benefits highlighted by NHAI is enhanced access to IGI Airport for travellers coming from Chandigarh, Jammu & Kashmir and Punjab. The connection between NH-44 and Dwarka Expressway offers an alternative road link towards the airport. The project also boosts connectivity between Delhi, Haryana and nearby regions.

In its official post on X, NHAI stated that UER-II is “reducing travel time” along with improving regional mobility and economic activity.

UER-II Key highlights for commuters

Major road connections: NH-44, Dwarka Expressway and NH-09.

Airport connectivity: Improved access towards IGI Airport from Chandigarh, Jammu & Kashmir and Punjab.

Sonipat Spur: A 29.6 km link interlinking the Bawana Industrial Area with major expressways.

Bahadurgarh Spur: A 7.3 road link aims to ease congestion on NH-09.

Other destinations: Improved connectivity towards Gurugram and Dwarka.

Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) is reshaping connectivity across Delhi-NCR by seamlessly linking NH-44, NH-09, and #DwarkaExpressway—unlocking faster and more efficient travel across key corridors. The 29.6 km Sonipat Spur connects the Bawana Industrial Area to the KMP… pic.twitter.com/uQIeXh074e — NHAI (@NHAI_Official) October 21, 2026

What is the 29.6 km Sonipat Spur?

As per NHAI, the 29.6 km Sonipat Spur connects Bawana Industrial Area with the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway and the Delhi-Amritsar-Katara Expressway. This connectivity aims to boost the movement of industrial goods and strengthen the interstate road network.

For motorists, the spur also provides another significant connection between Delhi’s Industrial areas and the wider network catering to Haryana and other northern states.

How will the Bahadurgarh Spur benefit motorists?

The 7.3 Bahadurgarh Spur is another part of the UER-II network. NHAI stated that the road link helps ease congestion on NH-09 while improving connectivity between Delhi and Haryana. The additional connection is likely to benefit commuters and commercial vehicles travelling between the two regions.

UER-II construction: 10 lakh tonnes of landfill waste reused

Apart from upgrading road connectivity, NHAI also mentioned the project’s use of recycled material. As per the video shared by the Authority, 10 lakh metric tonnes of landfill waste were reused in UER-II’s construction.

The initiative reflects the use of recovered waste material in highway development.

What should commuters know before travelling?

UER-II offers improved links between Delhi, Haryana and major national highways, specially for travellers heading towards IGI Airport, Gurugram and Dwarka. NHAI has underscored reduced congestion, time savings and better interstate connectivity among the project’s benefits.

However, actual travel time will vary depending on the starting location, traffic conditions and the route chosen. Motorists should check their navigation route and current traffic conditions before planning their journey.