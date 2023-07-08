PM Modi to lay foundation stone of two National Highway projects worth over Rs 5590 crore in Telangana – Know their significance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of several road infrastructure development projects worth over Rs 5,590 crores in Telangana today. The projects will benefit the people of the state as well as economic growth of the region.

The Prime Minister will visit Telangana’s Warangal to lay the foundation stone for 176 km long National Highway (NH) projects. These are: (a) Mancherial – Warangal section of Nagpur-Vijayawada Corridor and (b) Upgradation of Karimnagar – Warangal section of NH-563.

Mancherial – Warangal section of Nagpur-Vijayawada Corridor:

The 108 km long Mancherial – Warangal section of Nagpur-Vijayawada Corridor will reduce the distance between Mancherial and Warangal by around 34 km. This will reduce the travel time between the two cities. It will also decongest traffic on National Highway (NH) – 44 and NH-65. The project will be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 3440 crore.

Significance:

The section will provide inter-state connectivity between Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The travel distance between Nagpur and Vijayawada will be reduced by 178 km and saves time and cost. The multi-modal connectivity with major railway stations, airports and seaports will be improved. The aspirational and triba districts will get a boost in overall economic growth.

Upgradation of Karimnagar – Warangal section of NH-563:

The 68 km long Karimnagar – Warangal section of NH-563 will be upgraded from the existing two lane to a four-lane configuration. This will help in improving connectivity to Hyderabad-Warangal Industrial Corridor, Kakatiya Mega Textile Park and SEZ at Warangal. The project will be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 2150 crore.

Significance:

On completion, the stretch will offer seamless, safer and faster connectivity to various religious, tourist and heritage places. It will also act as a bypass to the major towns. The project will help in generation of employment and self-employment opportunities at a larger scale.