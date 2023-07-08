scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

PM Modi to inaugurate section of Amritsar-Jamnagar Economic Corridor; travel time to reduce by 50% between two cities

Once completed by December 2025, the corridor will decrease the distance between Amritsar & Jamnagar from 1,430 km to 1,256 km.

Written by FE Online
PM Modi,Amritsar-Jamnagar economic corridor,six-lane greenfield expressway,Infrastructure projects
The expressway will pass through four states: Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Gujarat. (Representational Image)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate a significant section of the Amritsar-Jamnagar Economic Corridor, a six-lane greenfield expressway today (on July 8). This particular segment, spanning over 500 km in Rajasthan, stretches from village Jakhdawali in Hanumangarh district to village Khetlawas in Jalore district and has been constructed at a cost of approximately ₹11,125 crore.

According to an official release, the expressway is expected to have a profound impact on reducing travel time and improving connectivity between major cities and industrial corridors. It is anticipated that the smooth transportation of goods, boost in tourism, and overall economic development along its route will be facilitated by the expressway, which passes through four states: Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Gujarat.

Also Read

Reducing travel time

Once completed by December 2025, the economic corridor will decrease the distance between Amritsar and Jamnagar from 1,430 km to 1,256 km, significantly reducing travel time from 26 hours to 13 hours.

Also Read

During his tour from July 7 to 8, Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation and dedicate multiple projects worth ₹50,000 crores in four states, including Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, and Rajasthan. He has already visited Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh, where he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for several projects totaling over ₹7,000 crore.

Speaking at the event in Raipur, Prime Minister Modi declared it a historic day in the developmental journey of Chhattisgarh. He emphasised that the projects would accelerate infrastructure development and contribute to the progress of the state.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 08-07-2023 at 12:38 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS