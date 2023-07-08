Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate a significant section of the Amritsar-Jamnagar Economic Corridor, a six-lane greenfield expressway today (on July 8). This particular segment, spanning over 500 km in Rajasthan, stretches from village Jakhdawali in Hanumangarh district to village Khetlawas in Jalore district and has been constructed at a cost of approximately ₹11,125 crore.

According to an official release, the expressway is expected to have a profound impact on reducing travel time and improving connectivity between major cities and industrial corridors. It is anticipated that the smooth transportation of goods, boost in tourism, and overall economic development along its route will be facilitated by the expressway, which passes through four states: Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Gujarat.

Reducing travel time

Once completed by December 2025, the economic corridor will decrease the distance between Amritsar and Jamnagar from 1,430 km to 1,256 km, significantly reducing travel time from 26 hours to 13 hours.

During his tour from July 7 to 8, Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation and dedicate multiple projects worth ₹50,000 crores in four states, including Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, and Rajasthan. He has already visited Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh, where he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for several projects totaling over ₹7,000 crore.

Speaking at the event in Raipur, Prime Minister Modi declared it a historic day in the developmental journey of Chhattisgarh. He emphasised that the projects would accelerate infrastructure development and contribute to the progress of the state.