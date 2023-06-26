scorecardresearch
Parthala Bridge is now open! Huge relief for Noida commuters – Route, cost and all key details here

The 650-metre-long bridge has a total of 28 cables on both its sides. The project was worth around Rs 84 crore. It is reportedly the first cable-style bridge in Noida.

Written by FE Online
Yogi Adityanath, UP CM, Parthala Bridge, Noida, Greater Noida, traffic, Noida infrastructure, Signature Bridge
Commuters have been waiting for the bridge as it is expected to reduce travel time significantly. (Image: IE)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday inaugurated the much-awaited Parthala Bridge on June 25 which connects Noida and Greater Noida West. It is an Rs 84 crore-project which has been constructed in a cable-style like Delhi’s famous Signature Bridge.

Where is the Parthala Bridge?

The Parthala Bridge is running between Noida and Greater Noida West. It had been under construction for over two years and its opening deadline had been extended several times.

The bridge’s construction had been causing severe traffic for commuters going towards Gaur City and Greater Noida West.

More about the Parthala Bridge and how much did it cost?

The 650-metre-long bridge has a total of 28 cables on both its sides. The project was worth around Rs 84 crore. It is reportedly the first cable-style bridge in Noida.

All you need to know about the Parthala Bridge

  1. The bridge will ease the traffic between Noida and Greater Noida West and will reportedly help save 30 to 45 minutes.
  2. It has a six-lane road with 220 girders and three pillars.
  3. The traffic coming in from Noida Sector 72, Noida Sector 119, Noida Sector 120 and Noida Sector 122 can use the bridge to go to Greater Noida West.
  4. The bridge will reportedly be equipped with a number of sensors. Each cable supporting it will be connected by a sensor.

Importance of the bridge in reducing Noida traffic

As stated above, commuters have been waiting for the bridge as it is expected to reduce travel time significantly.  Earlier, frustrated commuters reportedly opened the bridge themselves. A video of the reported incident had gone viral on social media.

Besides this, CM Adityanath inaugurated multiple and laid the foundation stone of 124 development projects under the Noida and Greater Noida Industrial Development authorities. The projects are together worth over Rs 1,700 crore.

Uttar Pradesh

First published on: 26-06-2023 at 13:30 IST

