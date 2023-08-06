Odisha National Highway projects see light of the day! Animal underpass, economic corridors to serve as catalyst for growth

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during his two-day visit to Odisha, inaugurated the eagerly awaited Kamakshyanagar-Duburi four-lane section of National Highway-53 on EPC mode, alongside Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Shah praised Patnaik and the state government for their cooperation in completing the four-laning of the highway, a project costing Rs 761 crore. This new road connects the mineral-rich Angul and Dhenkanal districts with the National Highway, serving as an economic catalyst for the region’s growth.

Kamkhyanagar-Duburi stretch: Features and benefits

The Kamkhyanagar-Duburi stretch features two major bridges, seven minor bridges, seven underpasses, two animal underpasses, and a 1.73 km-long bypass. Furthermore, to ensure the safe movement of wildlife, two animal underpasses of 160 meters and 80 meters were constructed.

Addressing the audience, Chief Minister Patnaik emphasized the importance of connectivity for the state’s progress and the empowerment of its people. He cited the Gurupriya bridge in Malkangiri as an example of how connectivity can spur development in an entire region.

Patnaik also highlighted the significance of the Biju Expressway, an economic corridor connecting west and south Odisha, in propelling regional growth.

During the visit, Shah and Patnaik also laid the foundation stone for the widening and strengthening of the Moter to Banner via Ladugaon Road in Kalahandi district. The ceremony took place at the convention centre in Lok Seva Bhavan, the state secretariat in Bhubaneswar.

