A road journey that currently takes much longer could soon become significantly quicker in Odisha. The proposed coastal highway connecting Rameshwar and Paradeep is expected to cut travel time between the two destinations by around 2 hours and 30 minutes.

The project is planned to create a faster road connection along the state’s coastline, with Konark forming an important link between the two ends. The improved route is also expected to make travel across the coastal belt more seamless.

Odisha Coastal Highway: Route, length and cost

The Rameshwar-Paradeep coastal highway will be developed in two packages, with a combined capital cost of Rs 8,300.79 crore.

The first package will connect Rameshwar to Konark over 79.40 km. It will be developed as a four-lane access-controlled highway, including 76.84 km of greenfield alignment and 2.56 km of brownfield development. This package has a total capital cost of Rs 5,304.80 crore.

The second package will cover Konark to Paradeep, spanning 80.78 km. This section will be a two-lane highway with paved shoulders and will have a capital cost of Rs 2,995.99 crore.

Both sections have been planned for a design speed of 100 kmph.

Faster connectivity between Odisha’s coastal districts

The new highway is expected to improve long-distance road connectivity between Rameshwar, Konark and Paradeep by providing a smoother and more efficient route. The project will also improve travel conditions across Khurda, Puri, Kendrapada and Jagatsinghpur districts.

Highway to connect key economic, logistics hubs

The corridor will strengthen access to several economic and logistics centres under the PM GatiShakti framework.

It will connect nine economic nodes and five logistics nodes, including Puri Railway Station, Puri Airport, Astarang Port, Paradeep Port and the Multimodal Logistics Park at Jagatsinghpur.

The improved connectivity is expected to support sectors such as fishing, food processing and pharmaceuticals, while also facilitating freight movement towards major logistics hubs.