RITES Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) to provide consultancy and technical support for highway and other infrastructure projects in the Northeast and other strategic areas.

The partnership will cover different stages of infrastructure development, including project planning, engineering, construction, quality monitoring and maintenance. It is aimed at strengthening project delivery and technical standards across NHIDCL’s infrastructure portfolio.

RITES to provide DPR, safety and engineering services

Under the agreement, RITES will undertake preparation of Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for highway and tunnel projects. Its scope will also include external technical audits, third-party quality assurance and structural health assessments of bridges and flyovers.

The company will additionally provide technical support unit services, road safety audits, crash investigation and mitigation planning, slope stability studies and design services. Authority Engineering services will also be offered for highway, tunnel and slope stability projects.

The MoU creates a framework for combining NHIDCL’s role in developing national highways and strategic infrastructure with RITES’ experience in transport infrastructure consultancy.

The two organisations said the arrangement is expected to support better project planning, construction quality and safety standards, while helping critical infrastructure projects progress in a timely and efficient manner.

NHAI, SSNNL sign MoU to speed up highway approvals in Gujarat

Separately, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Ltd (SSNNL) have signed an MoU to create a simplified and time-bound process for approvals required for National Highway projects in Gujarat.

The agreement is aimed at improving coordination between the two organisations and reducing delays in the execution of highway and irrigation infrastructure works.

According to the official statement, the framework will support closer coordination between NHAI and SSNNL, allowing approvals to be processed more efficiently and projects to be implemented with fewer procedural delays.

The collaboration is also expected to support integrated planning of highway and irrigation infrastructure in Gujarat. The organisations said the approach could improve implementation timelines and reduce the overall financial implications associated with project execution.

Together, the two agreements highlight efforts by infrastructure agencies to strengthen technical support on major road projects and streamline coordination and approvals needed for their timely implementation.