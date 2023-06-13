Noida’s Parthala Signature Bridge connecting Noida-Greater Noida West is now open, unofficially! Here’s how

After days of waiting for the inauguration of the Parthala Signature Bridge, connecting Noida to Greater Noida West, the common people on Monday (June 12) reportedly opened it themselves. A video of the incident is going viral on social media in which people can be seen opening the bridge and expressing their frustration.

Due to the ongoing construction of the Parthala Signature Bridge, the commuters going towards Gaur City, Greater Noida West, face heavy traffic jams. The bridge has been under construction for the past two and a half years and the deadline for the bridge has been extended many times.

According to multiple media reports, the last allocated deadline for the completion of the Parthala Signature Bridge was June 13. When the construction was once again not completed on deadline, it stirred the patience of the public which resulted in the incident.

To avoid heavy traffic, commuters took the bridge, however, as soon as the news reached the traffic police and Noida Authority, the bridge was closed again. DCP Traffic Anil Kumar Yadav informed that the road has been blocked on both sides through barricading in order to stop vehicles.

When will Parthala Signature Bridge open officially?

The residents of Noida and adjoining areas have been eagerly waiting for the inauguration of the Parthala Signature Bridge as it will ease the traffic. Currently, Parthala Chowk is a choke point due to the traffic merging from all four directions.

The bridge holds a huge significance as it will allow commuters to travel from Noida to Greater Noida West without having to take a longer route or spend hours in traffic jams. The bridge is expected to reduce travel time significantly.

According to the reports, the inauguration of the bridge was delayed after a study conducted by the Noida administration and the Traffic Police stated that opening of the Parthala Signature Bridge can in turn result in potential traffic jams due to the diversion of traffic from Iteda to Shahberi before reaching the statue.

The Shahberi area reportedly has numerous unauthorized encroachments due to which it has been experiencing high traffic congestion. The authorities are of the view that they should resolve the issue of encroachment before opening the signature bridge so that they can ensure better traffic management.