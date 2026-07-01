Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar laid the foundation stone for Bengaluru’s first tunnel road project. This tunnel is an effort by the state government to tackle the city’s growing traffic congestion between Hebbal Junction and Mekhri Circle. The new underground road will start from Bellary Road and go till Hebbal Junction.

The tunnel road project involves the construction of a 2.2-kilometre-long, six-lane twin tunnel at an estimated cost of Rs 1,139 crore. The tunnel is expected to be completed within 18 months and will allow vehicles to travel at a maximum speed of 60 kmph. The government has also announced that commuters will not have to pay any toll to use the tunnel.

Big relief for Bengaluru traffic

Speaking at the foundation ceremony, CM D.K Shivakumar said the government is committed to finding long-term solutions to Bengaluru’s traffic problems. He described Hebbal as the main gateway to the city and said reducing congestion in the area would improve travel for thousands of commuters every day, especially those heading towards Kempegowda International Airport.

Other officials present at the event said the tunnel road has been designed to significantly reduce travel time between Hebbal Junction and Mekhri Circle. The project is expected to ease traffic bottlenecks on one of Bengaluru’s busiest road corridors and improve the overall flow of vehicles entering and leaving the northern parts of the city.

What’s the wider infrastructure plan?

The tunnel road is being executed by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) as part of the Karnataka government’s larger infrastructure development plans. The state government claims projects such as tunnel roads, flyovers and metro expansion are necessary to meet the transportation needs of Bengaluru’s rapidly growing population.

While the government has projected the tunnel as a long-term solution to urban traffic, the project has also attracted criticism from the opposition like BJP MP Tejasvi Surya who have questioned whether tunnel roads alone can solve Bengaluru’s congestion issues. Despite the debate, construction work is set to begin immediately following the foundation ceremony, with authorities aiming to complete the project on schedule.