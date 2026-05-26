What if highways could detect overspeeding vehicles instantly, flag dangerous lane changes, or alert authorities the moment a vehicle stops in a risky spot? In Rajasthan, this is becoming the new normal on more and more roads. The state has completed the deployment of its AI-powered Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) across three more major highway corridors: Shahjahanpur–Ajmer, Bar–Jodhpur, and Sikar–Bikaner.

Developed in collaboration with Vehant Technologies, the new ITMS system aims to make highway travel safer and more convenient for travellers. The system can automatically detect violations such as overspeeding and wrong-lane driving, helping reduce accidents and improve overall traffic discipline for both daily commuters and long-distance travellers.

What Is the New ITMS System on these Highways?

The Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) on these highways is an advanced highway traffic monitoring solution designed to improve road safety, traffic flow, and law enforcement through smart technology. The system combines AI-powered cameras, radar sensors, automated software, and real-time data analytics to track and manage vehicle movement more effectively across major highway stretches.

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How the System Works

Under this initiative, Vehant Technologies has deployed advanced traffic monitoring and enforcement systems across these highways. The setup includes AI-powered cameras, radar-based vehicle detection systems, and real-time monitoring software that work together to track traffic movement, detect violations, monitor congestion, and identify speeding vehicles more efficiently.

“Being the Trusted AI Traffic Enforcement Technology Partner, Mr Kapil Bardeja, Co-Founder and CEO of Vehant Technologies, said, The deployment of this advanced ITMS project across three key highway corridors in Rajasthan reflects the rapid shift towards AI-driven infrastructure and intelligent mobility ecosystems in the state. Highways today are no longer just transportation routes; they are evolving into digitally connected corridors where real-time monitoring, enforcement, and instant actionable response from authorities are playing a critical role in improving overall road and highway safety, compliance, and operational efficiency.”

AI traffic monitoring covers multiple highway checkpoints

The new ITMS system has been installed across multiple checkpoints on major Rajasthan highway stretches to improve traffic monitoring and enforcement. On the Shahjahanpur–Ajmer highway corridor, the AI-based system has been deployed at 27 locations covering 81 traffic lanes.

Similarly, the Bar–Jodhpur highway stretch now has monitoring systems installed at 6 locations across 20 lanes, while the Sikar–Bikaner route features ITMS coverage at 11 locations spanning 28 lanes.

AI cameras and speed monitoring now active

Daily travellers on these Rajasthan highways may now notice stricter traffic monitoring as the new AI-powered system can automatically detect several traffic violations in real time. The newly installed ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) and Speed Enforcement systems are designed to track vehicles, monitor driving behaviour, and help authorities take quicker action against rule violations. The system can instantly detect overspeeding vehicles, riders without helmets, and drivers not wearing seatbelts.

Mobile Phone use, Triple riding and wrong-lane driving also under watch

The new traffic monitoring setup can also identify drivers using mobile phones while driving, a major cause of highway accidents. For two-wheeler riders, the system is capable of detecting triple riding violations, while heavy motor vehicles (HMVs) driving in restricted lanes can also be automatically flagged through intelligent lane monitoring technology.

Travellers will now get instant challans on the Highway

With the new AI system on Rajasthan highways, travellers will get challans instantly if they break traffic rules. Overspeeding, wrong-lane driving, or other violations are automatically caught by cameras, and an e-challan will be sent to the registered mobile number. This means travellers may get fined during their journey itself if they are not careful. The system is mainly meant to improve discipline and make highway travel safer for everyone.

District-Level control rooms set up for Real-Time monitoring

To ensure the smooth functioning of the system and quick action on traffic violations, district-level control rooms have also been set up across the covered highway areas. These control rooms are being actively monitored by government authorities to keep the entire ITMS network running effectively.

With these control rooms in place, officials can track traffic data in real time, monitor violations, and respond faster when needed. This setup is aimed at making highway enforcement more coordinated, efficient, and responsive for commuters.

How can the New ITMS improve highway safety?

By instantly detecting overspeeding, mobile phone use while driving or helmet violations, the new AI-based ITMS is expected to help reduce accident risks on Rajasthan highways. Continuous monitoring through AI cameras and sensors will also help authorities identify unsafe driving behaviour more quickly.

The system can also support faster emergency response on highways. If a vehicle breaks down, stops dangerously, or an accident occurs, control rooms can monitor the situation in real time and alert officials immediately. This can help reduce traffic build-up and lower the chances of secondary accidents on busy roads.

A smoother journey ahead on Rajasthan highways

The system may lead to more challans if rules are broken, but the main aim is to make highways safer and travel easier. With AI monitoring speed limits, lane discipline, and basic traffic rules, reckless driving is expected to decrease over time.

This will help reduce sudden braking, risky overtakes, and road chaos on busy routes such as Shahjahanpur–Ajmer, Bar–Jodhpur, and Sikar–Bikaner. For regular travellers, it will make journeys more stable, predictable and safe.