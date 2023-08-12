Nitin Gadkari launches much-awaited multi-level flyover at Pune’s Chandni Chowk – Check total cost and other details

Union Highway minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurated the much-awaited multi-level flyover at Pune’s Chandni Chowk on Saturday. Deputy chief ministers Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar, and several other leaders were also present on the occasion.

Total cost

As per the government, this flyover was built by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) at the estimated cost of Rs 865 crore, with contributions from Pune Municipal Corporation as well as the state government. Notably, the Chandni Chowk area in Pune connects a number of areas in the city which include Bavdhan, National Defence Academy, Pashan, Mulshi Road, Paud Road of Pune city, and the Mumbai-Bengaluru bypass.

Total length

The total length of this flyover is 16.98 km and consists of four bridges and two underpasses. All arms of the flyover are complete. While the foundation stone of this project was laid five years ago, the flyover has been built to reduce the traffic chaos at the Pune-Bangalore highway NH48 and the nearby areas.

Reason behind delay

Earlier, it took Pune Municipal Corporation a long time to acquire the land due to a shortage of funds in order to buy properties including multi-story buildings, a number of bungalows, and open plots that were by private as well as government agencies. A total of 18.973 hectares were acquired for this flyover. However, there were many delays due to lack of funds, but eventually, the PMC handed over the project to NHAI as a highways stretch was also to be built along with civic roads in the project.

NCP MP Supriya Sule has previously demanded that the flyover be named after Senapati Bapat. “It is the entry point to Mulshi tehsil. And so, the flyover should be named after Senapati Bapat as a mark of respect for his immense contribution to Mulshi,” she said recently, as per Indian Express.

She also said that Mulshi has importance in history, as the Senapati Bapat had launched a movement of farmers in 1921.