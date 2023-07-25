NHAI’s one-of-a-kind initiative! Inert generated from bio-remediation of legacy waste in Ludhiana to be used for road construction

The Municipal Corporation of Ludhiana announced on Twitter that in a new initiative, the first of its kind, has been taken up in Punjab under which inert generated after bio-remediation of legacy waste will be used to construct roads by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Inert is one of the components which is left behind after the bio-remediation of waste.

The NHAI contractor working on Ludhiana-Ropar Highway (NH-205k) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the contractor involved in the bio-remediation of legacy waste at the main dump site of MC on Tajpur Road.

NHAI contractor Sushil Kumar and CEO of bio-remediation contractor Sagar Motors, Sachin Kulkrani, signed the MoU in the MC Zone-D office on Monday in the presence of MC commissioner Dr Shena Aggarwal and NHAI project director Ashok Rolania, who were there as witnesses, The Indian Express reported.

The civic body is working to dispose of the accumulated legacy waste at the main dump site of MC on Tajpur Road, Sagar Motors has been hired for the bio-remediation of waste.

As per the Indian Express report, the civic body officials said that a similar project was undertaken in Delhi earlier, adding this is the first such initiative in Punjab.The initiative has been taken up after a proper testing and as per solid waste management rules, MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal stated. Different initiatives are being taken by MC to further improve solid waste management in the city.

The officials have asked residents for their support in improving solid waste management by handing over segregated wet and dry household waste to the waste collectors. They have also been asked to stop the use of banned plastic carry bags and single use plastic.