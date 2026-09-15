The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is set to modernise its 1033 National Highway Helpline with artificial intelligence (AI), real-time location tracking and upgraded emergency-response capabilities to provide quicker assistance to motorists.

The next-generation platform is being designed to improve how complaints and emergency calls are received, processed and routed. It will be able to identify the location of callers, assist with conversations in multiple Indian languages and help dispatch the appropriate emergency support more quickly.

Human operators will continue to remain central to the system, particularly in situations where immediate judgement and decision-making are required.

1033 helpline handles around 15,000 calls daily

Introduced in 2018, the 1033 helpline operates round the clock and currently covers more than 1.46 lakh km of National Highways. It receives around 15,000 calls a day and provides assistance in multiple languages.

Highway users can use the helpline to seek help during medical emergencies and vehicle breakdowns. It also facilitates support through ambulances, cranes and patrol vehicles, besides handling toll plaza and FASTag-related complaints and other issues faced during highway travel.

The proposed upgrade is aimed at reducing response time and improving coordination between the helpline and teams deployed on highways.

AI-enabled dispatch and multilingual emergency support

Under the Next Generation 1033 platform, real-time location capture is expected to help emergency teams pinpoint callers and reach incidents faster. AI-based multilingual support will assist in handling calls in different Indian languages.

The system is also expected to introduce smarter dispatch capabilities, allowing operators to identify and send the most appropriate ambulance, crane or patrol vehicle depending on the situation.

Proactive alerts for highway users and better coordination between the helpline, emergency services and National Highway operations teams are also part of the proposed system.

Indian Highways Management Company Limited (IHMCL), a company promoted by NHAI, has invited an Expression of Interest (EOI) from companies and consortia to develop, design, deploy, operate and maintain the upgraded 1033 Helpline and Call Centre.

The project requires expertise in software development, digital platforms, 24×7 call-centre operations and emergency-response services. IHMCL is also encouraging participation from companies working in mobility and ride-hailing, logistics, quick-commerce, public safety, Computer-Aided Dispatch, Voice AI and Indian-language speech recognition.

Industry inputs to shape new highway helpline

IHMCL will seek suggestions and technical inputs from industry participants while developing the new platform. Industry best practices will also be examined as the requirements for the system are finalised.

The upgraded helpline is intended to combine technology-driven response systems with human intervention to make assistance more efficient for National Highway users. The initiative is expected to strengthen emergency response and improve the overall safety and travel experience on the country’s highway network.