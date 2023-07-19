NHAI sets up panel for safety inspection of Bengaluru-Mysuru access controlled expressway

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) sets up a panel for safety inspection of the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway in Karnataka. State-owned NHAI is currently on a visit to the site and will conclude its study by Thursday (July 20).

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the committee will submit the report within 10 days from the conclusion of their visit.

The development comes after an increasing number of accidents being reported along the stretch since it was open in March this year. This has raised concerns about the safety of commuters.

“National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has constituted a committee of Road Safety Experts to carry out safety inspections of Bengaluru–Mysuru Access Controlled Highway to ensure that the corridor continues to serve people of Karnataka by promoting safe travel,” it said.

One of the topmost priorities of NHAI is to ensure and improve safety on National Highways. NHAI is committed to ensuring a safe, smooth, and seamless travel experience for all travellers on the National Highways.

All about Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway

The Bengaluru-Mysuru access-controlled highway will ensure that the corridor continues to serve the people of Karnataka by promoting safe travel.

The 118-kilometre highway encompasses a portion of NH-275. NHAI has engaged state-of-the-art technologies in building the highway which is contributing towards boosting commerce and acting as a catalyst for the socio-economic development of the region, the ministry said.

The corridor also entails four rail overbridges, nine major bridges, 40 minor bridges, 89 underpasses and overpasses. A total of six bypasses have been constructed at the towns of Bidadi, Ramnagara, Channapatna, Maddur, Mandya and Srirangapatna to resolve the problem of traffic congestion.

The construction of this highway has cut travel time between the two cities by almost half to just 75 minutes.

The access-controlled highway also provides inter-state connectivity to Karnataka with Tamil Nadu and Kerala, decongesting cities of Coorg, Srirangapatna, Wayanad and Ooty.

