A new 16.2 km greenfield bypass is planned for Etmadpur and Tundla towns in Uttar Pradesh, with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) inviting bids for the project. The proposed bypass will be developed on the Agra-Etawah section of NH-19 at an estimated cost of Rs 794.31 crore, excluding GST, as per the official NHAI tender documents.

The project comprises a four/six lane divided carriageway with paved shoulders along with two-lane service roads on both sides. NHAI plans to implement the project through an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract.

Key details of Etmadpur-Tundla bypass

Length: 16.2 km

Route: Kuberpur village to near Garhijafar village (Firozabad), Uttar Pradesh, on NH-19

Cost: Rs 794.31 crore, excluding GST

Timeline: 2.5 year completion period and five-year maintenance period

Where will the new bypass start and end?

The bid official documents mention the proposed alignment of the new highway. The bypass will begin at Kuberpur village on NH-19, between existing km 212 and km 213, as per the design. From there, the greenfield alignment will extend for 16.2 km before ending near Garhijafar village on NH-19 between existing km 227 and km 228.

The new alignment is specifically planned as a bypass for Etmadpur and Tundla towns.

Four/six lanes with service roads

The project is planned as a four/ six-lane divided carriageway with paved shoulders. Two-lane service roads on both sides of the main carriageway are also outlined. As per NHAI, the project will be undertaken through an “Engineering, Procurement (EPC) Contract.”

When will bids close?

Interested bidders have until 11 am on November 5, 2026, to submit their technical and financial bids. The online bids are slated to be opened at 11:30 am on November 6, 2026. For the actual bid submission and opening schedule, the official NHAI RFP mentions November 5 and November 6 timings.

How long will the bypass take to complete?

NHAI has mentioned a 2.5-year completion period, followed by a five-year maintenance period. The project is currently at the tendering phase.