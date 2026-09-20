Road connectivity at Bihar‘s Simrahi Bazar is set for an upgrade, with a four-lane flyover proposed on NH-72. The project will include approaches and service roads and will span a total length of 2.04 km.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has invited bids from eligible contractors for the project. As per the NHAI Request for Proposal (RFP), the proposed work has an estimated cost of Rs 184.90 crore, excluding GST. This project will be undertaken through the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) mode.

The proposed development will extend from design chainage 170+210 km to 172+ 250 km at Simrahi Bazar. NHAI has fixed a two-year completion period, along with 10-year maintenance period.

ALSO READ Rs 304 crore greenfield highway to connect Andhra’s Kopparthy Industrial Area to Kadapa



Key details of Simrahi Bazar flyover

Estimated cost: Rs 148.90 crore, excluding GST

Total project length: 2.04 km

Completion period: 2 years

Maintenance duration: 10 years

What will be constructed on NH-27?

The project deals with building a four-lane flyover at Simarhi Bazar, together with approaches and service roads on NH-27 in Bihar.

As per the official bid document, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, through NHAI, is “engaged in the development of National Highways”.

For motorists, an important part of the scope is that the proposed work is not restricted to the flyover itself. Approaches and service roads are also included in the project.

How long will the project take?

NHAI has mentioned a two-year completion period for the project. The tender also provides a 10-year maintenance period.

Bids can be submitted till November 2

The Notice Inviting Bid dated September 17, 2026. The complete bid documents can be checked from September 17 until November 2, 2026. Eligible contractors have until 11 am on November 2 to submit their financial and technical bids. The online bids are slated to be opened at 11:30 am on November 3, 2026.

The project carries Tender ID 2026_NHAI_291248_1. The tender documents also state that NHAI reserves the right to accept any or all bids or all bids without assigning a reason.

What motorists should know

The Simrahi Bazar flyover is currently at the tender stage. The construction is yet to start. Once taken up the contract, the project scope will cover the full-lane flyover, approaches and service roads across the specified 2.04 km section of NH-27 in Bihar.