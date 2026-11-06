The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has issued guidelines to standardise the design and infrastructure of toll plazas on four-lane and wider National Highways, paving the way for the wider adoption of the Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) tolling system.

The framework aims to ensure that upcoming and ongoing highway projects are equipped for barrier-free toll collection, allowing vehicles to pass through tolling points without stopping at booths. The move is expected to reduce traffic queues, cut waiting time and fuel consumption, and improve road safety.

The guidelines specify common standards for toll plaza layouts, lane configuration, gantries, road infrastructure, lighting, signage and supporting facilities. They also set out how the new requirements will be implemented across National Highway projects.

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NHAI sets uniform design standards for MLFF toll plazas

The guidelines prescribe design requirements for barrier-less toll plazas across different configurations of National Highways. These include the layout of tolling zones, the number of lanes, placement of gantries and provisions for road safety features, signage and lighting.

Since MLFF technology allows toll collection without vehicles stopping at physical barriers, the number of lanes required at toll plazas has been rationalised compared with conventional facilities. This is expected to help make better use of available space and improve traffic movement through tolling zones.

New guidelines to cover upcoming and ongoing highway projects

The standards will apply to both future and under-construction National Highway projects. Projects at the Detailed Project Report (DPR) stage will have to incorporate the prescribed designs in their documents. Projects that have already been awarded or are under construction will adopt the changes through applicable contractual provisions.

NHAI has directed its field offices to include the requirements in upcoming projects and facilitate their implementation in ongoing works.

The guidelines also focus on safety and convenience for highway users. They provide for adequate lighting, advance information through road signage and Electronic Variable Message Signs (VMS) to alert motorists about tolling zones and support safe vehicle movement.

The framework also includes provisions for an administrative building-cum-operations and maintenance centre to support the management of toll plaza facilities.

Earlier, NHAI had issued comprehensive guidelines for planning and designing high-speed access-controlled National Highways, excluding expressways. Those guidelines sought to standardise technical requirements for preparing DPRs of new high-speed highway corridors and improve consistency in road safety standards.

The latest framework for MLFF toll plazas is another step towards standardising barrier-free tolling infrastructure across the National Highway network. It is aimed at improving toll operations and enabling smoother journeys for highway users.