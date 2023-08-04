scorecardresearch
NHAI introduces ‘Rajmargyatra’ in a bid to make National Highways safer and more enjoyable – Here’s all about the new app

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has launched a user-friendly app that empowers travelers with comprehensive information on Indian national highways. 

Written by Shipra Parashar
Highway (1)
The app serves as a a centralised repository of essential information for national highway users. (File Photo)

To enhance the highway user experience, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Thursday (August 3) introduced ‘Rajmargyatra,’ a unified mobile application aimed at providing comprehensive information and efficient complaint redressal for national highway users.

Taking a significant stride towards improving the highway user experience, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has launched this user-friendly app that empowers travelers with comprehensive information on Indian national highways. 

According to a press release by the ministry, this user-centric app marks a substantial advancement in providing travellers with comprehensive information about Indian National Highways and an effective mechanism for addressing complaints. 

The statement highlighted that the app gives out real-time updates on weather conditions, and timely broadcast alerts – on details about nearby toll plazas, hospitals, hotels, petrol pumps, and other essential services, ensuring a seamless and safe journey on National Highways.

Key features of Rajmargyatra app

  • The Rajmargyatra app is available in both Hindi and English languages. 
  • It is available for download on Google Play Store and iOS App Store.
  • The app serves as a centralised repository of essential information for national highway users.
  • It provides real-time updates on weather, nearby toll plazas, petrol stations, hospitals, hotels, and other vital services. 
  • The app comes equipped with an inbuilt complaint redressal and escalation mechanism. It also enables users to monitor the progress of their grievances for transparency.
  • The app will also provide over-speeding notifications and voice assistance in a bid to encourage responsible and safe driving behavior in National Highways.
  • The one-of-its-kind app seamlessly integrates its services with various bank portals, simplifying FASTag recharge, monthly pass acquisition, and other FASTag-related banking services. 

National Highways

First published on: 04-08-2023 at 11:44 IST

