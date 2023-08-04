NHAI introduces ‘Rajmargyatra’ in a bid to make National Highways safer and more enjoyable – Here’s all about the new app

To enhance the highway user experience, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Thursday (August 3) introduced ‘Rajmargyatra,’ a unified mobile application aimed at providing comprehensive information and efficient complaint redressal for national highway users.

Taking a significant stride towards improving the highway user experience, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has launched this user-friendly app that empowers travelers with comprehensive information on Indian national highways.

According to a press release by the ministry, this user-centric app marks a substantial advancement in providing travellers with comprehensive information about Indian National Highways and an effective mechanism for addressing complaints.

The statement highlighted that the app gives out real-time updates on weather conditions, and timely broadcast alerts – on details about nearby toll plazas, hospitals, hotels, petrol pumps, and other essential services, ensuring a seamless and safe journey on National Highways.

Key features of Rajmargyatra app