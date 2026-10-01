The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has introduced Tamil Nadu’s first Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) tolling system at the Paranur Toll Plaza on the Tambaram-Tindivanam section of NH-179B.

The barrierless system allows vehicles to pass through the tolling point without stopping. It combines Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology with FASTag-based electronic toll collection to automate tolling and reduce the need for manual intervention.

The rollout is part of NHAI’s wider plan to introduce MLFF-based tolling in phases across National Highways, with the aim of making toll collection faster and improving the travel experience for highway users.

How Tamil Nadu’s new MLFF tolling system works

Under the new system, vehicles no longer need to stop at a conventional toll barrier. ANPR cameras identify vehicle registration numbers, while FASTag enables electronic collection of the applicable toll.

The barrier-free arrangement is expected to reduce waiting time and congestion around toll plazas. With vehicles able to continue moving through the tolling point, the system could also help reduce fuel consumption and emissions associated with repeated stopping and acceleration.

NHAI said the new system will reduce human intervention in toll collection and make toll operations more transparent and cost-effective. It is also intended to improve travel time and support a more seamless commuting experience on the highway.

For motorists using the route, maintaining a functional FASTag with adequate balance will be important. NHAI said users should ensure their FASTag remains active and sufficiently funded to avoid receiving an Electronic Notice (E-Notice).

MLFF being expanded across more National Highways

NHAI is implementing the MLFF model at multiple locations across the country. Existing installations include Chorayasi Toll Plaza on the Surat-Bharuch section of NH-48 in Gujarat, Mundka-Bakkarwala Toll Plaza on Delhi-NCR’s Urban Extension Road-II, Shahjahanpur, Daulatpura and Manoharpura toll plazas on the Delhi-Jaipur section of NH-48 in Rajasthan, and Gharaunda Toll Plaza on the Panipat-Jalandhar section of NH-44 in Haryana.

The technology is intended to gradually reduce reliance on physical toll plazas while improving the efficiency of electronic toll collection.

NHAI said MLFF can also help lower the operational costs associated with physical toll infrastructure and strengthen transparency across tolling operations.

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With the Paranur installation, Tamil Nadu has joined the growing list of states where barrierless tolling is being introduced. For highway users, the key change is that toll collection can take place electronically without the vehicle having to stop at the toll point.