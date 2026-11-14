Motorists travelling on National Highway-48 in Tamil Nadu can now pass through Nemili Toll Plaza without stopping at conventional toll barriers. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has implemented the Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) toll collection system to lessen the queues, save fuel and enhance highway travel.

In an official post on X on November 12, 2026, NHAI announced the implementation of the system at Nemili Toll Plaza on the Sriperumbudur-Karaipettai section of NH-48. As per the authority, it is the second toll plaza in Tamil Nadu to adopt this technology.

Underlining the expected benefits, NHAI’s advisory carried the message, “No queues. No stopping. Seamless journeys.”

How does barrier-free toll collection work?

The MLFF system uses FASTag-based Electronic Toll Collection and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology to identify vehicles and facilitate toll payments. Unlike conventional toll plazas, the system permits vehicles to pass through without stopping at physical barriers. However, applicable toll charges continue to be collected electronically.

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As per NHAI, the technology is likely to minimise traffic queues, cut down travel time, fuel consumption and lower vehicular emissions.

FASTag rules: What should motorists know?

NHAI has urged vehicle owners to ensure their FASTag is active, has sufficient balance, and is properly placed on the windscreen. Motorists are also asked to use a clear, readable standardised number plate, especially a High Security Registration Plate (HSRP). These requirements are crucial because the system depends on electronic vehicle identification and toll collection rather than manual payments.

Invalid FASTag or insufficient balance: What happens?

Motorists need to check their FASTag validity and balance before travelling through Nemili Toll Plaza. NHAI’s advisory cautions, “Insufficient balance or invalid FASTag will attract an e-Notice with twice the toll fees.

The authority also mentions that FASTag services related to the vehicle will be suspended when an e-Notice is issued.

As per the advisory, failure to pay within 72 hours will result in the user fee being charged at twice the normal rate.

How to check and pay and e-Notice

Vehicle owners can check and pay electronic notices through the National Informatics Centre (NIC) portal at https://nhfeenotice.parivahan.gov.in.

The portal also allows motorists to raise complaints related to e-Notices. NHAI has also warned that unpaid notices may result in curtailment of certain VAHAN-related services, wherever applicable. These comprise No Objection Certificates (NOCs), fitness certificates and national permits.

How will the new system benefit the highway users?

NHAI expects the barrier-free arrangement to boost traffic movement by removing stops at toll barriers. Private motorists could experience fewer interruptions, whereas commercial vehicle operators may gain from smoother movement through the tolling location.

The authority has linked the initiative to its efforts to develop technology-driven highway infrastructure and enhance ease of living and ease of doing business.

For NH-48 users, the key change is that vehicles can now cross through Nemili without making a stop, provided they abide by applicable FASTag and number plate requirements.