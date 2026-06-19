The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has rolled out an in-house artificial intelligence platform designed to help officials identify highway defects, detect flaws in project reports and improve monitoring of road projects through faster data analysis, The Indian Express reported.

The system, recently deployed across the organisation, draws information from NHAI’s extensive repository of circulars, Indian Roads Congress (IRC) codes, Acts, standard operating procedures (SOPs), technical specifications and project reports, it added. Officials said the platform is intended to reduce the time spent searching through hundreds of pages of guidelines while improving decision-making during project execution.

At present, access to the AI platform has been provided only to NHAI officials, though plans are underway to gradually extend it to consultants and contractors after appropriate safeguards are put in place.

AI Tool to Analyse Highway Defects and Faulty DPRs

NHAI Chairman Santosh Kumar Yadav said the platform was developed after a workflow study revealed that project directors and regional officers were spending considerable time on tasks that could be automated through AI-enabled systems.

“This system was needed because when we carried out the workflow study of Project Directors and regional officers of NHAI last year, we found that they have to be unnecessarily involved in a number of work, which can be easily done through AI tools. With this system in place, any official can check the defect of a highway by just uploading a photo. The system will quickly run through hundreds of guidelines, codes, notification, specifications and give the result,” Yadav told The Indian Express.

The AI platform has also been designed to address one of the biggest challenges in highway development — deficiencies in Detailed Project Reports (DPRs), which often lead to cost escalations, delays and execution issues.

“Our biggest problem is DPRs. For instance, In a Rs 2,000 crore project, there will always be a variation of Rs 200-300 crore. Besides, additional work has to be taken up. Now, we have to just upload the DPR of any project and the AI system will find the errors against IRC codes, MoRTH and standard policy circulars. Thus, these problems can be fixed in advance,” said Yadav.

To strengthen this process further, NHAI’s AI team has developed a Technical Schedule Analyzer that reviews Schedule B and Schedule C documents of DPRs, flags inconsistencies and assesses completeness based on predefined technical parameters.

Margsarthi AI Agent Receives Over 50,000 Queries

Among the key tools introduced is Margsarthi, a chat-based AI assistant linked to NHAI’s internal data systems. The platform allows field officials and engineers to seek guidance on technical and operational issues by submitting queries or uploading photographs of project sites.

For example, engineers can upload images of damaged roads, construction defects or operational bottlenecks and receive recommendations based on applicable guidelines, codes and standards.

The AI assistant became operational on April 18 and has already processed more than 50,000 queries from around 1,100 users. Officials said over 40 per cent of these queries related to circulars, regulations and technical documents.

“When we started working on this, we found that across the organisation, the officials used to keep personal folders of circulars, Acts and similar reference material on their own computers. Even for experienced officers, it was difficult to keep track of the sheer volume of rules and regulations in force. With this system, they can get it in just one query,” a senior engineer of the project told The Indian Express.

NHAI has also developed additional AI-powered tools such as Kick-Off and MPR Insights, which monitor issues raised during project meetings and monthly progress reviews. These systems automatically flag delays, identify bottlenecks and recommend corrective actions while linking each observation back to the original source documents.

The move is part of NHAI’s broader push to use artificial intelligence and digital technologies to improve project planning, strengthen quality control, reduce delays and enhance efficiency across India’s expanding national highway network.