The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the upgradation of the 82.578-km Muzaffarpur-Sitamarhi-Sonbarsa section of NH-22 to four-lane standard in Bihar at a total capital cost of Rs 3,590.73 crore, according to PIB.

The project will be developed under the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM).

The corridor is expected to strengthen connectivity between Muzaffarpur and Sonbarsa near the India-Nepal border, with the Muzaffarpur end connecting to NH-27, part of the East-West Corridor. The project is also aimed at easing congestion in areas including Muzaffarpur, Muksudpur, Runni Saidpur, Thumma, Dumra, Bhutahi and Sonbarsa.

NH-22 project to improve Bihar-Nepal connectivity

The upgraded highway is expected to enable faster and safer movement of passengers and freight while reducing travel time and improving overall traffic efficiency. It has been designed for a maximum speed of 100 kmph, with an average speed of 80 kmph.

The corridor will have no at-grade median openings, a feature intended to support smoother traffic flow and improve road safety.

Planned under the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan, the project will improve connectivity with economic, social and logistics nodes across the region. It is expected to support the movement of agricultural produce, goods and passenger traffic while strengthening regional economic activity.

The road will also improve access to important tourism and religious destinations, including the Buddhist Circuit and Janaki Punaura Dham Temple in Sitamarhi.

7 major bridges, 3 ROBs and 2 flyovers planned

The project will include seven major bridges, including a 340-metre-long bridge over the perennial Bagmati River. It will also feature three railway overbridges (ROBs) and two flyovers measuring 1,170 metres and 270 metres, respectively.

These structures are expected to facilitate uninterrupted movement across the corridor and improve safety at railway and road crossings.

The Muzaffarpur-Sitamarhi-Sonbarsa corridor will also strengthen links with existing routes such as NH-31 and NH-122, while improving connectivity to industrial areas such as Barauni and riverine logistics hubs along the Ganga.

The project is expected to support cross-border passenger and cargo movement through the nearby Land Port at Bhithamore, further strengthening Bihar’s connection with Nepal.

NH-22 upgrade to connect 11 PM GatiShakti nodes

The upgraded corridor will provide connectivity to five PM GatiShakti economic nodes, comprising four industrial estates and one Mega Food Park. It will also connect four social nodes, including Baba Garibnath Temple, Mata Janki Temple and Punaura Dham, besides the Muzaffarpur and Sitamarhi aspirational districts.

Two logistics nodes — Muzaffarpur and Sitamarhi railway stations — will also benefit from the improved highway connectivity.

The government expects the project to increase average travel speeds, reduce travel time, improve fuel efficiency and lower vehicle operating costs. The upgraded NH-22 corridor is also expected to support regional mobility and socio-economic development across northern Bihar.