The Centre has approved a proposal to build a new two-lane tube tunnel parallel to the existing Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Tunnel on the Chenani-Nashri stretch of NH-44. The project is expected to ease rising traffic pressure on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway and improve travel between Udhampur and Ramban districts.

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Officials expect the additional tube to improve traffic flow, increase corridor capacity and enhance safety on one of the country’s most important mountain highways.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh announced the approval on Tuesday and thanked Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari for supporting the proposal.

“Thanks to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and MoRTH Minister Nitin Gadkari for accepting our request and proposing the construction of a new two-lane tube tunnel parallel to the existing Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Tunnel on the Chenani-Nashri route along NH-44 in Jammu and Kashmir. This will ease the increasing rush of traffic on this section and ensure ease of travel,” Singh said on X.

New tunnel to boost capacity on a strategic highway

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway serves as the primary road link connecting the Kashmir Valley with the rest of India. Traffic volumes on the corridor have increased steadily in recent years, creating the need for additional infrastructure.

The new tunnel is expected to provide greater operational flexibility on the route while helping authorities manage traffic more efficiently. Officials believe it will also improve the resilience of the highway during maintenance work and emergencies.

The project forms part of wider efforts to strengthen road infrastructure across mountainous regions and improve all-weather connectivity on critical transport corridors.

Existing tunnel transformed travel across the lower Himalayas

The Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Tunnel was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in April 2017. Previously known as the Chenani-Nashri Tunnel, it reduced travel time on the highway and improved year-round connectivity.

The 9.28-km-long twin-tube tunnel passes through the lower Himalayas at an altitude of around 1,200 metres. It remains one of India’s most significant highway tunnel projects.

Project Details Information Location Chenani-Nashri stretch, NH-44 Existing Tunnel Length 9.28 km Proposed Work New parallel two-lane tunnel Connects Udhampur and Ramban Purpose Capacity expansion and safer travel

Expected benefits:

Increased traffic handling capacity

Improved road safety

Better traffic management

Stronger highway reliability

Smoother travel on NH-44

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Officials said the proposed tunnel will help future-proof the Jammu-Srinagar highway as traffic demand continues to rise, while ensuring more efficient movement of passengers and goods along this strategic corridor.